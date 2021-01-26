Chicago Bears take unending quarterback quest to Senior Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: Mac Jones # 10 of the Alabama Crimson Tide passes the ball … [+] against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first half of the College Football Playoff National Championship at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow / Getty Images) Getty Images



While the Chicago Bears will forever regret not bypassing Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson in the 2017 draft, it’s worth noting that their course correction doesn’t have to come with one of the first picks in an upcoming release.

Every year, teams are led to the playoffs by quarterbacks who weren’t considered obvious choices at the end of their college career. Tom Brady is the best example, but don’t forget that the Packers (Aaron Rodgers), Ravens (Lamar Jackson), Saints (Drew Brees) and Seahawks (Russell Wilson) all landed their quarterbacks between the 24th and 75th picks in checkers. The Cowboys Dak Prescott was a fourth round choice, 135th choice overall.

Therefore, the Bears cannot afford to bypass the Senior Bowl this week, even Alabamas Mac Jones is the only one of the top five participating quarterback prospects. Clemsons Trevor Lawrence, BYU’s Zach Wilson, Justin Fields of Ohio, and Trey Lance, North Dakota, are not using the showcase to try to stock up.

The Bears will likely do most of the evaluation of Jones, which could still be available when it comes time to make the 20th pick. They also conduct interviews and collect data on Texas A & Ms Kellen Mond, Texas Sam Ehlinger, Notre Dames Ian Book, Floridas Kyle Trask, Arkansas Feleipe Franks, and Wake Forests Jamie Newman. The annual event in Mobile, Ala., Could be more significant than usual as the NFL recently canceled its draft combination.

While Mitchell Trubisky led the Bears to an 8-8 record and a spot in the playoffs, his contract has expired and his long-term status is the biggest question for the franchise this off-season. Nick Foles, who was disappointed when he got a chance to replace Trubisky, is more likely to remain on the squad given his contractual situation.

Foles agreed to restructure his contract after being traded from Jacksonville to the Bears a year ago. His new deal will pay him $ 6.67 million in 2021 and $ 10.67 million in 22, unless the Bears find a way to relieve it.

Trubisky will perform for free unless the Bears sign him to a short-term deal, a decision that would only hit the can in regards to their quarterback future. The time seems right to try and grab a quarterback they can build around, but that proposition is complicated by both a lack of design capital and a flexible salary cap.

Texans Watson and Detroit Matthew Stafford are among an unusually long list of quarterbacks shopped for trades. ESPN’s Adam Schefter has written that as many as 18 quarterbacks can switch teams through transactions or free agencies, with Rodgers, the Jets Sam Darnold, Philadelphia Carson Wentz, the Rams Jared Goff, and San Franciscos Jimmy Garoppolo among those who may be in the game to be.

While the Bears ownership chose to stick with controversial GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy, it’s not nearly as clear what the team will do at the quarterback.

Everything is on the table now, Pace said at his post-season press conference. We definitely need more from the position. We know that. What does that mean? That’s what this whole off season is all about.

Quarterback is hardly necessary the Bears only on fouls. If Pace thought he could face a likely sustained attack after round one, he could use the 20th pick of a tackle or a wide receiver.

It’s possible they got away from the Senior Bowl believing they could land their own version of Jackson, Brees, Wilson, or Prescott with a secondary tow hitch.

ESPN will air training sessions Wednesday and Thursday, with the game for the NFL Network on Saturday. Fans of the Bears are advised to watch and be sure to comment on the plethora of options available.