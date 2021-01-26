Wasim Jaffers’ tweet goes viral as Indian cricketers wish Happy Republic Day

India’s captain Virat Kohli led the way when Indian cricketers took to Twitter to wish the nation 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday. While Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Ravichandran Ashwin and Virender Sehwag were among the most prominent Indian cricketers to expand their wishes, no one could come close to former India openers Wasim Jaffers tweet on Republic Day.

Jaffer, who has quickly become one of the Netizens favorite on Twitter with his witty one-liners and appropriate memes, posted another meme on Tuesday to describe his feeling.

“The future depends on what we do today. Let’s be the strength of our country and help it reach greater heights. I wish everyone a good day of the republic. Jai Hind, Indian captain Virat Kohli tweeted.

I wish us all a very good day from the Republic. May the timeless principles upon which our great nation stands be our ever guiding light, tweeted Sachin Tendulkar.

May the sun on its course not visit a land that is freer, happier, more lovely and prosperous than our own Bharat. Sincerely request not to throw the flags away after the celebration. # HappyRepublicDay2021 Jai Hind, tweeted former India opener Virender Sehwag.

Our India. Our pride. This republic day, let’s embrace the spirit of this beautiful country. I wish everyone a good republic day! Tweeted Mayank Agarwal.

Happy Republic Day to all of us !! tweeted India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Republic Day is celebrated in India every year on January 26 to commemorate the day the nation’s constitution came into effect. Although we gained independence on August 15, 1947, nascent India had no laws of its own and these were drafted and finally passed in the year 1950.