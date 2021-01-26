Madden Stream Picks: Top DraftKings Fantasy Football DFS Goals, Values ​​for January 26

The DraftKings Dream Stream has a great Tuesday of football that will get you off the virtual roster with six Madden sims ready to roll all day long. The classic three-game slate kicks off at 6:00 p.m. ET with the Jacksonville Jaguars heading to virtual Charm City to take on the Baltimore Ravens. At 8:00 p.m. ET in prime time, the Seattle Seahawks visit the Cleveland Browns and we end the day with a Madden After Dark game that focuses on the AFC South, as the Indianapolis Colts welcome to the Tennessee Titans.

Quarterback

Stud

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens vs Jacksonville Jaguars, $ 8,700 The two elite QBs on this slate are both in good matchups, with Jackson getting the Jags and Russell Wilson ($ 7,900) up against the Browns. They each have incredibly high ceilings when running around doing plays, but Jackson has been a bit more consistent lately. Don’t sleep in Jacksonville which also makes this game close as they beat Baltimore in their previous encounter in these sims. Jackson still had a big game in that game, though, with a distance of 148 yards and a touchdown on his way to 28.04 DKFP. Jackson crashed back to Earth with just 15.98 DKFP against the Eagles in his most recent sim after an incredible run of massive results. Prior to that disappointment, he’d put down more than 27 DKFP in eight consecutive sims, including a few 40-DKFP renditions. He should be able to bounce right back and also bring the highest ceiling we’ve seen from any player in Madden 21. He showed that ceiling with a ridiculous 62.18-DKFP match against the Lions, rushing over 300 meters. He probably won’t be that good at this matchup, but he’s worth paying for as he’s always playing.

Other option Russell Wilson ($ 7,900)

Value

Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns vs. Seattle Seahawks, $ 6,000 While Seattles’ defense has been excellent at forcing turnover, they have also given up many points and yards to opposing QBs. Mayfield and the Browns will face the Seahawks for the first time in these Madden 21 sims, but the QB gets the boost of playing at home, where he’s clearly more comfortable if you can trust the persistent ad campaigns that run every Sunday. However, that comfort seems to be reflected in his Madden results, as he averaged 19.2 DKFP at home compared to just 14.8 DKFP on the road. He’s got over 21 DKFP in each of his two most recent sims, both of which were home too, and he’s the best pivot if you think Wilson and Jackson are going to be struggling or if you just need to save your salary to get the skill. to grab. place players you want in the rest of your squad.

Other option Gardner Minshew II ($ 6,200)

Run back

Stud

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts, $ 8,100 This will be the fourth encounter in these Madden 21 sims between these division rivals, and Henry is mostly wild against the Colts, producing 19.4 DKFP, 26.7 DKFP and 31.1 DKFP. In every matchup, Henry was an absolute beast in his Madden 21 sims, with 39 touchdowns in 38 matches and an average of 22.0 DKFP per game. He’s been exceptionally prolific since coming in as a third downback and the RB1, adding 3.7 catches for 24.9 yards per game as a receiver in addition to his 86.3 rushing yards per sim average. King Henry should continue to reign supreme in this match, and he should be a consideration for your lineup, even though playing him with an elite QB will increase your salary on the rest of your roster spots.

Other options Nyheim Hines ($ 6,600) Chris Thompson ($ 6,400)

Value

Carlos Hyde, Seattle Seahawks at Cleveland Browns$ 3600 Hyde is a great way to save some salary and still get enough work so that it usually makes a solid investment. He shares the backfield with Chris Carson ($ 5,400), but is one of the most involved powerbacks in Madden as Seattle likes to take to the power formations all over the field. Hyde has proven to be a pretty good pass catcher in those situations too, with multiple receptions in seven of his past nine sims. He has more than 9.0 DKFP in four of those nine games, which is enough to give him a bargain under $ 4K.

Other options Kareem Hunt ($ 5,100), JK Dobbins ($ 3,900)

Wide receiver

Stud

DJ Chark Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars at Baltimore Ravens, $ 6,300 In the Jaguars’ inconsistent attack, Chark has had his ups and downs in simland, but he still stands out as one of the best WR options on this slate, which doesn’t have a consistent elite game on the board. Chark has 22 touchdowns in his 37 sims while averaging 13.6 DKFP on 3.6 catches for 60.4 yards per sim. He had no touchdown but did hit the 100-yard bonus against the Ravens in his first matchup against them, finishing with DKFP 19.9 on five catches for 119 yards. He has also played well lately with over 13 DKFP in five of his past six games.

Other options Odell Beckham Jr. ($ 6,600), TY Hilton ($ 5,900)

Value

Corey Davis, Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts, $ 4,800 Davis has had quite a bit of possession in these sims and usually puts together very solid PPR numbers. He has at least four catches in three consecutive sims and has posted at least three catches in all three of his matchups with the Colts. He hasn’t found the end zone in any of those matchups, but does have 10 touchdowns in his 37 Madden 21 sims. Its ceiling is not as high as that of Charks or the other top receivers, but it is slightly more consistent in its workload.

Parris Campbell, Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans, $ 4,000 Campbell is a slot burner for the Colts in these sims, where he serves as the WR3. He comes out of a busy game against the Chiefs in which he landed seven catches for 67 yards and 12.7 DKFP. He has more than 11 DKFP in three of his past four sims and has posted multiple catches every time he faced the Titans. He went away for eight catches, 146 yards, a touchdown and 31.6 DKFP in one of those games, bringing a great ceiling to just $ 4K.

Other options Dede Westbrook ($ 5,000), Marquise Brown ($ 4,600), Phillip Dorsett II ($ 3,200)

Tight ending

Stud

Trey Burton, Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans, $ 4,500 Philip Rivers built his career by involving his TEs and RBs in the passing game, and Madden has understood that Burton and Hines are two of the best and most consistent options when Rivers leads the Colts into a simulation. Burton has played 33 sims since the last roster update when he became the TE1, averaging 4.9 catches for 52.1 yards per sim, scoring a total of seven touchdowns. Even though he doesn’t get into the end zone that often, his volume makes him a reliable game with many advantages when he’s in the match-up that Rivers decides to rely on. He had a score and 10.6 DKFP in the Colts most recent game against the Titans and also scored in their Madden Holiday Season match when he posted 11.7 DKFP.

Other options Tyler Eifert ($ 5,100), Greg Olsen ($ 4,800)

Value

Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts, $ 4,300 Smith is slightly cheaper than Burton and also gets a lot of volume in the Titans pass game. He had nine catches against the Colts during their most recent encounter heading for a massive 22.2 DKFP. He also had seven catches and 100 yards against Indy during the Madden Holiday Season and five catches when they met before that. He wasn’t as consistent as Burton outside of their head-to-head matches, but was actually better in this particular matchup.

Other option Austin Hooper ($ 3,700)

DST

Stud

Seahawks DST at Cleveland Browns, $ 3,100 The Seahawks defenses are always a great option in this space when you are on the slate as they have so many more perks than any other defense. The Seahawks just had nine sacks and 13 DKFP in their most recent sim, which was against the Bengals, and had an even bigger day last week with 32 DKFP against the Raiders. Seattle enforced 42 turnovers in 37 sims, while taking back eight for defensive scores and adding 91 sacks. Mayfield and the Browns aren’t afraid to take deep shots, but they can end up with some turnover to match the yards and points they put in.

Value

Colts DST vs Tennessee Titans, $ 2,600 Since there isn’t a huge price difference, I recommend paying for Seattle if possible, but if you decide to go with a DST value, the Colts are the best of the three cheaper plays. They averaged 4.2 DKFP per game and had a minimum of 3.0 DKFP in each of their previous encounters with the Titans. Even though they don’t have much of an answer for Derrick Henry, they usually don’t give up so many points that it results in negative fantasy points.

