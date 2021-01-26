No. 1 USC Men’s Tennis Beats UCLA, Punch 13th Direct ticket to ITA National Team Indoors





Tennis for men | January 25, 2021 LOS ANGELES The top-ranked USC men’s tennis team made a strong performance in singles to bounce back to beat No. 18 UCLA in today’s ITA Kickoff Weekend Championship match at Marks Stadium. The win launches the Trojans toward the defense of their 2020 ITA National Team Indoor Championship as USC now heads to the event for the 13th consecutive time, which will take place next month in Urbana, Illinois. But to secure the rights to that trip, USC had to pass through rival UCLA of Crosstown today. The Bruins claimed the double, but USC would complete three straight-set singles wins to get into position. Continuing with the clincher he has a knack for was top rank Daniel Cukierman with a three-set comeback on the first court. USC now has a 2-0 record in these early 2021 plays. USC’s top guns in top class doubles Daniel Cukierman and Riley Smith complied with their billing by quashing UCLA’s Fact / Smith in the first court with a 6-3 decision. But the Bruins fired back and abandoned the doubles, first leveling things up with a 6-4 win on lane two by Bellamy / Wild at USC’s Bradley Frye and Colter Smith and then a 7-5 win over Goldberg / Tsolakyan third place on USC’s second tandem van Stefan Dostanic and Ryder Jackson . Undeterred by the 1-0 deficit, the Trojans promptly claimed first sets on five courts in singles. USC freshmen Louis Weststrate had a laser focus on a big win in his first game against the Bruins, making his way to a 6-3, 6-0 win over Eric Hahn on lane six to even the match at 1-1. At lock # 2, # 19 Riley Smith delivered a smooth 6-3, 6-3 win over Ben Goldberg to put USC in the lead, then # 104 Stefan Dostanic turned the tide for Sam Feit in his second set to pave the way to a 6-2, 7-5 victory that made it 3-1 Trojans and expanded the remaining three games to third sets. Ever one with a clincher view, # 1 Daniel Cukierman stepped back on, shrugged off his first set loss to # 10 Keegan Smith and gave up just three games the rest of the way to establish a 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 win that sealed the deal about the victory of USC de Bruins with a 4-1 score on the board. That suspended games on lanes four and five, true Bradley Frye and # 79 Ryder Jackson were in tight third sets with their respective Bruin enemies. The full results of the ITA Kickoff Weekend competition at Marks Stadium are below. The next top-ranked Trojans trojans is a home tilt against LMU at 3pm on Friday (Jan. 29) at Marks Stadium. ITA KICKOFF WEEKEND CHAMPIONSHIP COMPETITION

# 1 USC 4, # 18 UCLA 1

January 25, 2021 | Marks Stadium (Los Angeles, California)

DOUBLE (1) # 1 Cukierman / R. Smith (USC) def. Fact / Smith (UCLA) – 6-3

(2) Bellamy / Wild (UCLA) def. Frye / C. Smith (USC) – 6-4

(3) Goldberg / Tsolakyan (UCLA) def. Dostanic / Jackson (USC) – 7-5

Order of arrival: 1, 2, 3 UCLA wins double point.

SINGLES (1) # 1 Daniel Cukierman (USC) def. # 10. Keegan Smith (UCLA) – 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 *

(2) # 19 Riley Smith (USC) def. Ben Goldberg (UCLA) – 6-3, 6-3

(3) # 104 Stefan Dostanic def. # 109 Sam Fact (UCLA) – 6-2, 7-5

(4) Bradley Frye (USC) vs. Roscoe Bellamy (UCLA) – 6-3, 4-6, 2-1 susp.

(5) # 79 Ryder Jackson (USC) vs. Mathew Tsolakyan (UCLA) – 6-2, 4-6, 2-3 susp.

(6) Louis Weststrate (USC) def. Eric Hahn (UCLA) – 6-3, 6-0

Order of finishing: 6, 2, 3, 1 * CONSOLATION MATCH

California 4, UNLV 3

January 25, 2021 | Marks Stadium (Los Angeles, California)

DOUBLE (1) Kobelt / Sauer (UNLV) def. Barretto / Kaya (CAL) – 6-4

(2) Alenik / Samuelsson (UNLV) defeated. Draper / Wright (CAL) – 6-1

(3) Hjorth / Kikuchi (CAL) defeated. Atherton / Ornberg (UNLV) – 6-0

Order of arrival: 2, 3, 1 UNLV wins the colon.

SINGLES (1) # 42 Yuta Kikuchi (CAL) beats. Alex Kobelt (UNLV) – 6-1, 6-3

(2) Ben Draper (CAL) beats. Eric Samuelsson (UNLV) – 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3 *

(3) Jacob Brumm (CAL) defeated. Jordan Sauer (UNLV) – 6-2, 6-2

(4) Kent Hunter (CAL) beats. Milos Dabic (UNLV) – 6-1, 6-1

(5) Anton Ornberg (UNLV) defeated. Can Kaya (CAL) – 6-4, 6-4

(6) Clayton Alenik (UNLV) def. Lucas Magnaudet (CAL) – 7-5, 7-5

Order of finishing: 4, 3, 1, 5, 6, 2 *

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos