Noie: Another chance against No. 20 Virginia Tech awaits Notre Dame | Notre Dame Insider Men’s Basketball

When the coronavirus issues remain relatively calm and the Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball schedule remains status quo, game life is coming your way quickly.

How fast? On Sunday, Notre Dame continued its most complete home game for the conference (a win over Boston College) with its most complete game at the conference (a win in Miami, Florida). The Irish have done a lot of good and there was much to love.

The Irish only had minutes to enjoy success. They didn’t get a chance to shower and change or breathe on a refreshing South Florida evening. They didn’t get a chance to enjoy the win (and probably need a nap) on the long charter flight home.

They barely had time to catch their breath together in the changing room when coach Mike Brey turned the ACC page. Great effort, great win, Brey probably told his team, but remember what comes next in the second of three league games over seven days.

That would be Wednesday’s home game against No. 20 Virginia Tech (11-3; 5-2 ACC). If there’s one league game Notre Dame would love to have back, one league opponent wanting it a second crack, it would be Virginia Tech. The teams met 17 days ago in Blacksburg, Virginia, when Notre Dame played a solid first half and then a sad second.

That was the night the Irish led by seven during recess, after doing very well. They moved the ball and got 10 assists at half time. They shot 55.2 percent of the field. They knocked down five three-pointers and scored 42 runs. Everything they did right, they did wrong then. Notre Dame managed to score just two baskets that were over 1:44, finishing 1 in 10 of 3 in the second half.

What was a workable / manageable seven-point lead turned to a 14-point loss, Notre Dames was the most skewed this season.

As good as the Irish (5-8; 2-5) felt in South Florida last night, Brey wanted to make sure they could spend the next few hours and days thinking about what awaited them in South Bend. The Irish were okay to hear less about the Hurricanes and more about the Hokies.

I’m really looking forward to that, said power forward Juwan Durham. We let it go away from us. We have to keep playing hard and competing.

There’s that magic word to compete again. It’s been the mantra of the program since that loss to Virginia Tech, and the subsequent setback three days later at No. 8 Virginia. It was after that loss in the second league that Brey delivered some cold truths. The teams the Irish had dropped consecutive league games to? They were just better. In all phases. They were deeper, more talented, tougher. Usually they just competed harder and longer.

That had to change.

It has. A daily part of the exercise plan has been that the teams do the exercises. That’s what guards are waiting for one-on-one. That’s where bigs go one-on-one against bigs. The target? Guard your husband and stop. Chest up, dig in and defend the other man. Play strong. Play tough. Don’t let the other guy score. When you do, you stay in the exercise until you don’t. Last week there was an Irishman who was in that spin cycle eight times before quitting.

We had to try to remind our boys that they have a head start, Brey said. No one gets to this level of college basketball without being a competitor and having an edge over them. We have to stick our noses in it a little bit every day in our competition practice, the rest of the way.

It’s a kind of therapy.

Still, it only helps the mind and body and the basketball soul when the Irish see an end advantage. In other words, a victory. Brey wondered how his team would react the night before in Miami, one night when he said the rubber would hit the road. Can they build on the success of the January 16 win at Boston College?

They handled it. They built on it. It may have been a drastic / desperate move by the head coach putting all five starters on the bench as he didn’t care about their match effort the day before that match. But the Irish still did something they hadn’t done in nearly a year of winning consecutive league games. Now they will try to do something they haven’t done in a year to win a series of three games together.

On Wednesday, Notre Dame offers the chance to hit a 27-game loss streak for ranked teams. It’s been too long since it beat a ranked team (Nov. 22, 2017 over No. 6 in Wichita State). It’s been too long since the Irish beat a ranked team at home (February 11, 2017 over No. 14 in Florida State). It’s time for both stripes to disappear.

Given what these teams have done over the past two times and been given the chance to be better against an opponent who has already played, Wednesday is the right time to do it.

We’re getting another shot at a group of men and athletic guys, Brey said of the Hokies. They gave it to us in the second half. They treated us like the JV in the second half.

The Irish want to show that they can carry varsity status. A two-match win streak isn’t that special, but win three in a row and beat a ranked team? That’s reason for a bit more optimism around a program that 12 days ago actually didn’t have.

The Irish have done a lot since then, but they are the first to admit there is much more to do.

We’ve taken a step in the right direction, junior point guard Prentiss Hubb said of Sunday’s win. It’s not really important. We still have a lot of basketball to play and a lot to prove and we only have two (league) wins.

A third would be nice. And necessary.