Cricket News 2021: Racial abuse India, SCG test, Mohammed Siraj, India vs Australia, fans ejected, Cricket Australia findings

A report has emerged that India had refused to play in the Sydney Test until action was taken against the alleged racial abuse against Mohammed Siraj.

The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age reports Cricket Australia has vacated the six men who were thrown from their seats during the test.

The report also claims that the visitors would not continue to play until the complaint was handled and acted on.

The CA’s findings have reportedly been sent to the International Cricket Council after interviews with several Indian players and testimonials from spectators.

Crucially, the report states that CA believes the player was racially abused, but investigators were unable to identify who was responsible.

CA is confident that the six men who were shot from their seats made no racist remarks and instead sang for Siraj before filing a complaint with the referee and pointing them in their direction.

Siraj had told CA after the Sydney Test that he was called a brown dog and monkey.

The Indian fast bowler revealed last week that referees on the field gave the team a chance to leave the third Test halfway through his complaint.

I faced abuse in Australia. The case is on, let’s see if I get justice or not. It was my job to report the incident to the captain, the 26-year-old said at a press conference after arriving in India.

The referees offered to leave the game, but Rahane said we would not leave the game. We didn’t make a mistake, so we’re going to play, he said.

The game was interrupted for several minutes after Siraj told captain Ajinkya Rahane and umpires Paul Reiffel and Paul Wilson about the abuse on the field.

CA released a statement earlier this month apologizing to the Indian team for the alleged racial abuse.

It was a very difficult period for India when field coach Ramakrishnan Sridhar revealed how the entire Test series was in danger from the start due to a family transfer problem.

Do you know anything? When we were quarantined in Dubai, for the last 48 hours, they suddenly announced that the families would not be admitted, he said on Ravichandran Ashwins’s YouTube channel.

Sorry families are not allowed, the Australian government is strict about this. There were a total of 7 players who brought their families and children. How do you convey this to them? Then Ravi Shastri came into the picture. Then he organized a zoom meeting because we were all quarantined in our rooms in Dubai.

He said if families are not allowed, we would not go to Australia. Do what you can. That’s the news from the center. And then he added that no one knows Australia better than I do. I have been going there for the past 40 years. I know how to behave or negotiate with them. He literally made BCCI listen to what he said. The Australian government worked at night during the weekend to get permission.