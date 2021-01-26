Barnhart named to College Football Playoff Selection Committee





American football

26-1-2021 1:35:00 PM Has a term of three years

LEXINGTON, Ky. Director of Athletics at the University of Kentucky Mitch Barnhart has been appointed to the College Football Playoff Selection Committee for a three-year term, as announced Tuesday by Bill Hancock, executive director of the CFP. Barnhart was added to the selection committee along with Boo Corrigan, North Carolina State athletics director; Texas AD Chris Del Conte; Will Shields, former All-America lineman in Nebraska; and Joe Taylor, longtime coach and current AD at Virginia Union. “Mitch, Boo, Chris, Will and Joe will continue the integrity that has been the committee’s hallmark throughout our seven seasons,” said Hancock. “Their knowledge, experience and character, along with their love for the sport of college football, will make the transition seamless.” The five new members will start their mandate in the spring. They replace Joe Castiglione, Ken Hatfield, Ronnie Lott, Todd Stansbury and Scott Stricklin, whose terms have expired. “It is a privilege to be invited to join the selection committee,” said Barnhart. “It will be an honor to work with Bill Hancock, the CFP staff and an excellent group of people on the selection committee. I look forward to helping with one of the great college athletics events.” By being appointed to the CFP selection committee, Barnhart contributes to his leadership and impact on college athletics: He is Chairman of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Committee, which is responsible for managing the tournament in what is arguably the most challenging year in the event’s history. His term on this committee will expire after the 2021 tournament.

He is Chairman of the Southeastern Conference Athletics Directors, now in his fourth year in that role.

In his 19 th years in Kentucky, he’s the longest AD in the Southeastern Conference and the second longest of all Power 5 schools (only Joe Castiglione in Oklahoma has been AD for longer).

Barnhart has served on numerous other committees and boards for the NCAA and the National Association of College Directors of Athletics (NACDA). Most notably, he has served on the NCAA Division I Council, chaired the NCAA Competition Oversight Committee, and served on the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee. He was an original member of the SEC Network Content Committee, which was integral to the launch of the largest new cable channel in television history. In 2019 Barnhart was named Athletic Director of Year by theSports Business Journal. His UK legacy includes helping develop administrators who later became athletics directors at nationally-renowned universities including Greg Byrne from Alabama, Mark Coyle from Minnesota, Rob Mullens from Oregon, Scott Stricklin from Florida, John Cohen from Mississippi State, Kevin Saal at Murray State and DeWayne Peevy at DePaul.







