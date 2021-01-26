Women’s hockey is seeing sponsorship growth

In the back and forth fighting about- pro hockey for ladiescorporate sponsorship has been fundamental. When the Canadian Women’s Hockey League closed two years ago, the board of directors called the difficulties in finding sponsors as a factor. So when the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association emerged from the ashes of the CWHL as a competitor to the National Women’s Hockey League, it seemed that the limited resources available for the sport so far would still be thinly distributed.

It would have been easy for potential sponsors to wait and see how the landscape would evolve on its own. Instead, women’s hockey – especially the NWHL – has seen a massive surge in sponsorship, even during a pandemic shortens the playing time. As the NWHL started two week bubble tournament in Lake Placid, New York, representatives say the competition has never been in a better place.

The NWHL does not disclose its sponsorship earnings figures, but this season has seen more than a dozen new sponsors since a year ago, based on press release announcements.

“We can make our product visible,” said Anya Packer, director of the NWHL Players’ Association. “Equal visibility becomes equality and interest, and a company will come and they will have these conversations with us, where a dashboard [on the hockey boards] can cost a million dollars [the NHL], it is not in our league. There is still visibility and a lower barrier to entry. “

Packer said she participates in every sponsorship call as a representative of the players, and shares responsibilities equally with interim NWHL Commissioner Tyler Tumminia. The competition divides sponsorship income 50-50 with players after it recovers its operating costs.

That rare setup – in which players have an equal say in the league’s partnerships – may in itself appeal to new sponsors, who know that their spending will have a direct impact on the sport and its athletes.

“We have these talks about reward equity when we make a proposal together, we will mention the percentage [a sponsor] there is an immediate pay rise for players there, ”said Packer. “We see companies go, ‘Wow, that’s how much we’re changing?’

Packer estimated sponsor profits from the bubbles could see players’ earnings increase by 40 to 50 percent. Some of those sponsors have national reach like Discover, new to the competition this year and reportedly the largest sponsor in the history of the competition, and Dunkin, who return for that its sixth season, along with team sponsors in local markets such as Oyster Bay Brewing Co.’s partnership with the Connecticut Whale.

“We see more sponsors coming in with tangible dollars when they know they can invest in a product,” Packer said. “It’s significant.”

And the NWHL is not alone in its sponsorship success. Operating in several hub cities in North America, primarily Canada, the PWHPA made headlines in 2020 when Secret pledged $ 1 million to the association. But with few events during the pandemic – although an All-Star team was involved a tournament against US Premier Hockey League teams in Tampa Bay, Florida, this month – the league hasn’t been able to show that sponsorship yet.

In the NWHL, the league owns the Minnesota Whitecaps, the Metropolitan Riveters (based in New Jersey), the Connecticut Whale, and the Buffalo Beauts. The other two teams – the Boston Pride and the Toronto Six – are independently owned and have corporate sponsorship personnel to pursue partnerships.

In Boston, Miles Arnone took over as primary owner ahead of the 2019-2020 season, and the team saw season ticket sales double within a year, said team chairman Hayley Moore. The Pride added Harpoon Brewery as her beer sponsor and Legal Sea Foods as a restaurant advertiser. In Toronto, the Six expansion has made similar progress. Canadian Tire jumped in to sponsor the only NWHL club in Canada this month, and the team has too Cleveland Clinic attracted Canada.

That independent ownership model is expected to take over the rest of the league, especially as it hopes to expand further.

“Of course there is some sort of revival in sponsorship to hold on to [player salary] percentage, which I think is a good reason why we’re dividing that number so they know we’ll be growing and scaling up more than a year from now, ”said Packer. “If we continue to grow across the border, we will look at an NHL structure, such as where they have an American quick-service restaurant and a Canadian quick-service restaurant. As we grow into the Midwest, we’re looking at properties in the Midwest. “

While the hope is that more sponsorships will translate into higher player salaries, that hasn’t happened yet. NWHL salaries pay no one full-time income – averaging from $ 5,000 to $ 26,000 this year before bonuses, the NWHLPA said – and the league is trying to close that gap with external income. Players get 15 percent of all shirt sales with their name on the back. As of early 2020, players had received an additional $ 2.5 million in sale proceeds, according to the NWHLPA.

Base pay is the same for the Lake Placid bubble, with the same team wage cap last season at $ 150,000. The added merchandise sales that contribute to players’ salaries also don’t affect the cap. The cap is also flexible enough to expand in an emergency, given the nature of a bubble season.

Packer added that players will receive a 20 percent bonus for entering the bubble, although all players who opt out – 3 percent from the competition – will receive their salary in full. She also expects the league’s salary structure to “completely restructure” in the seventh season.

Some of that may be due to the Discover deal; without disclosing details, a competition source said it will be in the same range as PWHPA’s secret deal. Another league executive said the partnership will focus on pay equality for female athletes and that 50 percent of the revenue going to the players was a big motivator.

The NWHL’s prominence on NBC Sports Network for the playoff games and the Isobel Cup final has also created a new platform that women’s professional hockey has not had before. On an NBC schedule with no NHL games for competition, the NWHL will be in the spotlight. As Packer said about dashboards as an easier entry, that’s more eyes for sponsored products without the NHL fees.

There were plenty of opportunities to close the door to investment in the NWHL during troubled times – as is the case for sports in general. But given the 2020 success of women’s basketball and football, hockey is the logical next place in sponsorship experience for brands to compete in the women’s sports car.

The NWHL, and Packer as head of the players union, will certainly welcome it, and that only means more financial incentive for the players.

“There’s a lot of power when we talk to these sponsors to reinvest their money and use it in women’s sports too,” Packer said.