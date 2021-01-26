Republic Day was celebrated in Chennai with safety standards





The events were held with a reduced number of participants and adherence to physical distance rules



The Republic celebration on Tuesday was toned down, but was nonetheless observed by several government offices and educational institutions in the city with limited attendance due to the pandemic. Chennai Collector R. Seethalakshmi provided social assistance under different government schemes to different beneficiaries at an event at the Chennai Collectorate. John Thomas, General Manager, Southern Railway, who took the greeting at the RPF parade, said Southern Railway had faced many challenges last year. In addition to the pandemic, it had to suffer from two cyclones, Nivar and Burevi, which hit the state. He appreciated the staff’s indomitable spirit and said they had ensured a smooth resumption of train services. He also handed out prizes to COVID-19 fighters from the medical department. It was an opportunity to honor approximately 163 employees of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation for their efforts. MTC Director K. Elangovan gave away cash prizes to employees who excelled in a variety of services, including selling monthly subscriptions, collecting fines and ensuring road safety. At the office of the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission in Koyambedu, Election Commissioner R. Palaniswamy hoisted the national flag and handed out sweets. Competitions held Badminton and table tennis competitions were held for the employees of Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. The director of CMRL, Pradeep Yadav, presented awards to 48 officials and staff. MVS Choudary, Chief Customs Commissioner, Chennai, spoke out on several initiatives during a small meeting at the Chennai Customs Office. The body had discovered 481 cases involving 64.14 crore, mostly related to gold smuggling. At the Chennai Port Trust event, awards were presented to the best personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force, the Port Fire Service and the port users. Its chairman P. Raveendran also inspected a parade. During the festivities in Indian Oil Bhavan, Nungambakkam, P. Jayadevan, Executive Director and Head of State (Tamil Nadu and Puducherry) highlighted several innovative and groundbreaking products that were introduced, including XP 100 high octane gasoline and LPG variant XtraTej. Educational institutions Several educational institutions also celebrated Republic Day. Vice Chancellor Sudha Seshayyan of the Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University unfurled the flag on campus. At the Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, PV Vijayaraghavan, who rolled out the flag, said the institute built a separate block and participated in vaccination trials. During the celebrations held at VIT Chennai, Sankar Viswanathan, vice president of VIT, unfolded the tricolor and watched the guard of honor of the security personnel. Likewise, Tamil Nadu Waqf Council Chairman A. Mohammedjan hoisted the national flag on the grounds of the council. Events were also hosted at the TANGEDCO office, the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and the Tamil Nadu Disaster Risk Reduction Agency buildings in compliance with strict safety standards.

