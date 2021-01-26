National Women’s Hockey League criticizes the CEO of Barstool Sports for video post





The National Women’s Hockey League on Tuesday criticized Barstool Sports CEO Erika Nardini, saying in a statement that women’s hockey fans and journalists could be “targeted or harassed on social media” after being recalled in a video Nardini released. Nardini has promoted the NWHL through Barstool Sports, including Metropolitan Riveters players Kelly Babstock and Rebecca Russo on her Token CEO podcast. But her support of the league has come under fire from some in the women’s hockey community for documented incidents of misogyny, racism and harassment throughout Barstool Sports history. Nardini responded to that outrage on Monday by posting a video dedicated to ‘the haters’ featuring the names and photos of her critics from their social media accounts, while praising her own advocacy of the sport and her desire to one day be an NWHL franchise. to buy . The video was met with more outrage, but this time Nardini’s critics were joined by several NWHL players. The first player to speak out was Riveters rookie Saroya Tinker, one of the few colored players in the league, who posted a message on Twitter. “There is no circumstance that it would be acceptable to call out many of the reporters, staff and fans who have given so much to women’s hockey, especially knowing that these people could be targeted or harassed on social media,” NWHL Commissioner Tyler Tumminia said in a statement. “I am concerned about the impact of the video and its aftermath on members of the NWHL family. Together, we will do everything we can to work through it with open communication and transparency.” Nardini said on Tuesday in a subsequent video produced by Barstool that she showed the clip where she addressed her critics along “ people close to the NWHL, ” despite her own reservations about posting it. “What the video had was all the journalists and bloggers who don’t like Barstool … I called them. I guess I shouldn’t do that because I can be called up as a woman and I have to take it. This morning I got to heard to apologize for that, those are bulls —, ”she said in the video. Despite her stated interest, the NWHL told ESPN that there has never been a formal application for team ownership from Nardini or Barstool Sports, or any financial arrangement between them and the league. When asked in her video about the future of those ownership prospects, Nardini said, “I don’t know if they’ll let me buy a team,” before wondering if she should start her own women’s league. Tumminia seemed to formalize that feeling in her statement. “Like any professional sports league, the NWHL has a formal application and review process for potential owners and this will be strictly enforced,” she said. “We have received inquiries from various groups interested in buying clubs, but the NWHL will not sell a club to anyone who does not fully support the values ​​of this League.” The NWHL is a women’s professional hockey league founded in 2015. It has added the sixth franchise, the Toronto Six, for the 2021 season.







