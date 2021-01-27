Rockford’s greatest girls’ tennis players No. 5: Guilford’s Sarah Kohl

Tennis too often felt like life and death to Sarah Kohl.

I was just so competitive, the former Guilford star recalled. I kept nothing in perspective. It just meant everything to me.

My great-grandparents had a lawn in Iowa, so my grandparents also had a court and my parents played. I grew up in a box and watched everyone play tennis. It was in my blood. When my grandpa had a stroke, they made a stick out of a tennis racket and he played with half of his body that worked.

Tennis was just one of those things you pass on to your kids, said her mom, Barb Kohl.

It came naturally. It was nice to see it passed on to the next generation. We go to Alpine Hills and hit balls, but then she suddenly caught up with me at a young age. She was away playing tournaments a lot in the summer. It was such a passion for her.

Sarah Kohl loved tennis, but at times she got too tight, especially against her two main Belvidere rivals, Abby and Fil Marcial, two of five sisters who all went to play NCAA Division I tennis.

When I first started, the Marcials were a lot better than me, said Kohl, our pick as the fifth best girl tennis star in Rockford history. I more or less had them on a pedestal. They were very tough. I did well regionally and nationally, but when I had to play Abby or Fil, who we called Peanut, I felt more pressure. Usually I had to play Peanut, who was a year younger than us, in the semi-finals and then Abby in the final.

I was ranked 10th in the Midwest, but found it a lot harder to beat them. There was a lot of pressure watching friends and family. It was an intense rivalry. They had much better mental play. I was in a very moody mood and emotional. It was not easy for me to control.

I don’t know if I ever did it at all, she said with a laugh. I worked really hard to control my mood, but it was like a volcano. I didn’t know how to keep things in perspective. I put all my eggs in that basket. I thought of myself as Sarah the Tennis Player because I loved that. I even apologized once in the newspaper. But we have become quite good friends and can laugh about it today.

As a freshman in 1987, Kohl played number 2 singles behind Guilford’s two-time state winner Tonya Bodgonas. As a sophomore, she lost 10-6 to Abby Marcial in a double encounter, but came back to beat her 7-5, 6-1 for the conference title at No. 1 singles, winning 12 of the last 13 matches and 6 again – 1,6-4 with sectionals. She finished 27-5 that year, including 4-2 at the state rally.

And then she missed her entire junior season with mononucleosis. Her doctor told her she wasn’t allowed to play until December, but she returned early and qualified for a national tournament in November a month after the high school season ended.

A girl in town had mono at the same time and her spleen ruptured and she went into a coma, so they were very careful with me, Kohl said. Part of me was relieved because it was less stressful. It was harder for me to beat the Marcials in my own backyard than playing in national tournaments, where I was the underdog and had nothing to lose.

As a senior, Kohl defeated Abby Marcial again for the NIC-10 title, 6-2, 6-2, then won all four of her section matches 6-0, 6-0 when Abby, a senior, and Fil, a junior, played doubles instead of singles. The Marcials in doubles and Kohl in singles both ended one match short to win a top-six medal at state and lost in the consolation semi-final. Only six girls from the area have ever won a state tennis medal, all in singles.

Kohl, who started playing with a group of notable 13-year-old boys at age 11, played a very different game from the Marcials, relying on power while their strength was defense.

I had an aggressive base game and hit the ball very flat, Kohl said. I tried to pick up topspin, but I wasn’t using the semi-western grip so that made it more challenging. But when I was on, I was really on. I had to be against players like Abby and Peanut.

I compare Sarah to a female Jimmy Conners, said Mark Johnson, one of those 13-year-old guys who would later win a few NIC-10 doubles titles and is now an instructor at Boylan Indoor Tennis Center. She hit the ball hard and flat like him, and you know how tenacious he was. They played the same game. They were hard, flat foundations. The Marcials hit a rally ball, five or six feet over the net, lots of spin and as deep as you can, but if you got to the net they would hit it past you.

Playing with us made Sarah quite a bit harder. We haven’t made it easy for her. She didn’t want us either.

Sarah Kohl never believed in taking it easy on the tennis court. That almost got her into trouble when she was hitting with a second generation Marcial. Belen Nevenhoven, who finished fourth in the state as a sophomore and second as a junior but had no chance this year to become Rockford’s first girls state champion because COVID-19 sunk the tournament, played against Kohl when she was 6 years old.

I almost shot her head off, Kohl said. Her mom yelled at me: Shes 6, Sarah! She’s only 6!

Kohl was hired by Belen’s mother, Cindy (Marcial) Nevenhoven, the former lead pro at Boylan and the now-defunct Clock Tower Resort.

Cindy hired me when I was going through a particularly difficult phase, Kohl said. She has always been there for me.

I am humbled that she would say that, said Nevenhoven. You do what you have to do when you know they are good people. She thanks me all the time. I don’t know what to say. I’d do it in an instant. You just know she’s a good person and she’s having a hard time. I would like someone to do that for me. I wouldn’t think they would laugh at me when I’m having a hard time. I hope they would help and take a chance on me.

Kohl started wrestling in high school.

I met my first love at a tennis camp, she said. We would train in Indianapolis every year. I met a man from Flint, Michigan, and after a year and a half, he was in a car accident. Since then it has been in a vegetative state. I got bulimia and by my senior year my eating disorder was out of control. They spent three months in the hospital in the psychiatric ward.

She signed up for tennis in Iowa State with a full scholarship, but left after the first semester. She was barely 18 and had gone to school a year early with an October 17th birthday.

The coach tried to talk me out, but I just wasn’t in shape. I put too much pressure on myself and had an eating disorder. I had a nervous breakdown. I put my racket down for a few years, moved west and started getting into nature and the outdoors. After a four year break, I started playing in Sante Fe. I taught Gene Hackman. He paid me every Saturday morning to play doubles with him and another tennis pro. He was the salt of the earth. He was wearing ragged tennis shoes. You would never know he was famous. He was just great.

I also played in a few rinky dink pro tournaments. That was great fun. I had more fun there than with the juniors. My whole identity was not tennis. I knew it was part of me, but not all of me. I had lost sight of that.

Kohl also had problems later on. They went on the Oprah Winfrey Show twice in 2004, exposing her soul as an alcoholic mother. On the second appearance, she thanked Oprah for helping her cure her addiction, saying she could never have done it alone. But the truth is, she’s still struggling, as she would admit in one Oprah: “Where are they now?” segment in 2013.

After struggling with shopping and alcohol addiction, Kohl had another nervous breakdown and went to a mental hospital. This time, doctors diagnosed Kohl with bipolar disorder. They gave her the right medication, and Kohl, a licensed clinical social worker for Hospice Care of America in Rockford, has been fine ever since.

Thank goodness I had that breakdown because in the hospital they gave me the right medicines. Then I didn’t want to hurt myself anymore, she said.

That has led me to become a social worker and coach. Everything we’ve been through can help someone else and let them know that they are not alone and that no one has everything together. People think, “If I get this good at tennis or get this performance or look this good, everything will be fine.” It doesn’t work like that.

When I coach kids, I tell them not to lose sight of the fact that tennis is just a game. You fell in love with this like a game. It is no longer fun when you put so much pressure on yourself to reach this level. Just compare yourself to where you started, rather than to another person or where you think you should be.

Tennis has really been a lifesaver and has gotten me through some really tough times in my life. Apart from those four years when I just put my heart out and got in touch with nature, tennis has been this great thread running through my life. It is so much more than physical. It’s spiritual. It’s the connection I have with so many people.

