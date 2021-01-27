Rockford’s greatest girls’ tennis players No. 5: Guilford’s Sarah Kohl

Connect with us

Tennis too often felt like life and death to Sarah Kohl.

I was just so competitive, the former Guilford star recalled. I kept nothing in perspective. It just meant everything to me.

My great-grandparents had a lawn in Iowa, so my grandparents also had a court and my parents played. I grew up in a box and watched everyone play tennis. It was in my blood. When my grandpa had a stroke, they made a stick out of a tennis racket and he played with half of his body that worked.

Tennis was just one of those things you pass on to your kids, said her mom, Barb Kohl.

It came naturally. It was nice to see it passed on to the next generation. We go to Alpine Hills and hit balls, but then she suddenly caught up with me at a young age. She was away playing tournaments a lot in the summer. It was such a passion for her.

Lake:No. 1 greatest tennis player: Dick Johnson, a timeless wonder

Sarah Kohl loved tennis, but at times she got too tight, especially against her two main Belvidere rivals, Abby and Fil Marcial, two of five sisters who all went to play NCAA Division I tennis.

Abby Marcial

When I first started, the Marcials were a lot better than me, said Kohl, our pick as the fifth best girl tennis star in Rockford history. I more or less had them on a pedestal. They were very tough. I did well regionally and nationally, but when I had to play Abby or Fil, who we called Peanut, I felt more pressure. Usually I had to play Peanut, who was a year younger than us, in the semi-finals and then Abby in the final.

I was ranked 10th in the Midwest, but found it a lot harder to beat them. There was a lot of pressure watching friends and family. It was an intense rivalry. They had much better mental play. I was in a very moody mood and emotional. It was not easy for me to control.

Martial thread

I don’t know if I ever did it at all, she said with a laugh. I worked really hard to control my mood, but it was like a volcano. I didn’t know how to keep things in perspective. I put all my eggs in that basket. I thought of myself as Sarah the Tennis Player because I loved that. I even apologized once in the newspaper. But we have become quite good friends and can laugh about it today.

