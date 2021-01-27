Hockey Hall of Famer George Armstrong dies at the age of 90

Associated Press

TORONTO George Armstrong, who captained the Toronto Maple Leafs to four Stanley Cups in the 1960s, has passed away. He was 90.

His death was announced Sunday by the Maple Leafs, who said he died of heart complications, citing his family.

Armstrong had 296 goals and 417 assists over 21 seasons for the Leafs, including 12 seasons as team captain, and remains the franchise’s leader in games played, alternately quoted at 1.187 or 1.888. The right wing had 26 goals and 34 assists in 110 playoff games.

Known as the “Chief,” Armstrong was one of the first players of native descent to play professional hockey.

He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1975. Some 41 years later, Armstrong was named No. 12 on the franchise’s 100 Best Maple Leafs 100 Years List.

“George is part of the fabric of the Toronto Maple Leaf organization and will be deeply missed,” Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan said in a statement.

A proud yet humble man, he loved being a Maple Leaf, but never sought the spotlight, even though no player played for Toronto or led the team longer. George was always someone to celebrate his teammates rather than himself, but he couldn’t even bring himself to deliver his speech the day he was immortalized on Legends Row. “

Armstrong would become one of the few Leafs to be honored with a banner at the Scotiabank Arena, and his number was retired in October 2016 at the team’s centennial home opener.

In 2015, Armstrong was added to Leafs’ Legends Row. The team released a statement on Sunday using the words from Armstrong’s unread speech that night.

“Hockey is a great game and I love it. I am part of a fading generation that you will never have again. Each of us is one of a kind that will never be repeated. To all my friends and acquaintances, thank you for your advice and direction, who helped me become who I am today … a very, very happy person. “

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman paid tribute to the former Leafs captain on Sunday.

“The National Hockey League family is saddened to learn that George Armstrong has passed away,” Bettman said in a statement. “For 70 years he represented his beloved Maple Leafs and the entire NHL with class and distinction as a player, coach, executive and ambassador.

A humble man and respected leader, Armstrong was the captain of the Leafs for 12 seasons, including three consecutive Stanley Cups in 1962, 1963 and 1964 and the stunning 1967 title, scoring the last goal of the Original Six Era in Game 6 of the ’67 finale. .

“Our game will miss him enormously.”

After retiring in 1971, Armstrong coached the Toronto Marlboros to Memorial Cup victories in 1972-73 and 1974-75 before accepting a scouting position with the Quebec Nordiques in 1978.

He spent nine years with Quebec before returning to Toronto as assistant general manager and scout in 1988. Armstrong served as the interim coach for the last 47 games of the 1988-89 season after John Brophy was fired after starting 11- 20-2.

The following year, Armstrong returned to his role as a scout for the Leafs.

Armstrong has scored four goals in his career, but was better known for his leadership and work ethic, helping to restore the franchise’s winning touch. A smart player and talented backchecker, he worked the corners to get the best shot at his opponent, forming a formidable penalty-killing tandem with Hall of Famer Dave Keon.

Born in Bowland’s Bay, Ontario to an Irish father and an Iroquois mother, Armstrong honed his hockey skills near the nickel mines where his father worked.

It was during the 1950 Allan Cup tournament, specifically a visit to the Stoney Indian Reserve in Alberta, that he got his nickname. When the band learned of Armstrong’s ancestral background, they made him an honorary member named “Chief Shoot-the-Puck” and presented him with a ceremonial headdress.

It was a different era and the nickname “The Chief” stuck. Proud of his mother’s legacy, Armstrong would become the first native-born player to score in the NHL.

He spent most of two seasons in Pittsburgh with the Leafs American Hockey League farm team before reaching the big league. He made his NHL debut in December 1949, becoming a full-time member of the Leafs in time for the start of the 1952-53 season.

Toronto owner and GM Conn Smythe named Armstrong his captain before the 1957-58 season. Smythe would later call Armstrong “the best captain, as captain the Leafs have ever had.”

The Leafs won the Stanley Cup in 1962, the first of three consecutive championships.

Armstrong was 36 when veteran Leafs won the franchise’s most recent championship in 1967. His empty net goal with 47 seconds remaining in the 3-1 Game 6 win was the last goal of the Original Six era.

The 6-foot-1, 204-pounder played a few more seasons, but sustained a knee injury during the 1969-70 season that forced him to retire. Armstrong was persuaded to come back for the 1970-71 season before retiring for good at the age of 40.