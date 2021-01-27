Winners and losers on a Hall of Fame election day in which no one was elected

For the first time since 2013, no player received the 75% of the votes required for induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Curt Schilling came closest with 71.1% of the ballots and three other players were over 50%.

Despite no one coming in this year, there was still good news for some eligible players, along with plenty of questions for others. We asked ESPN MLB experts Bradford Doolittle, Alden Gonzalez and David Schoenfield to investigate the biggest surprises and disappointments – and what Tuesday night’s results say about the current state of the ballot on the Hall of Fame.

Who is the biggest winner on an election day when no player is voted for the Hall of Fame?

Gonzalez: Andruw Jones went from just 7.5% support in 2019 to 33.9% support in 2021, and he still has six years on the ballot box. His prime didn’t reach into his thirties, but it included a .852 OPS, 337 home runs, 130 stolen bases, and nine gold gloves from ages 20 to 29. He is one of the greatest defensive midfielders of all time, was an above average hitter in his prime, and his share of the Hall of Fame rises despite a thinned ballot.

Schoenfield: Scott Rolen, who made a big leap from last year in his fourth year of voting and is now on his way to the final election after reaching 52.9%. The argument against him is largely, “Well, he didn’t feel like a Hall of Famer when he played,” but that lacks his all-round genius (eight golden gloves, 316 home runs, nearly 1,300 RBI’s). Even if his case is more sabermetric (70.1 career WAR) than belly, he is one of the top 10 third basemen of all time.

Doolittle: Pretty clear Rolen. It’s huge to jump from just over a third of the vote to well over half in his fourth year of eligibility. He seems like a sure bet right now and soon.

Who is the biggest loser on an election day when no player is voted for the Hall of Fame?

Gonzalez: Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens. They have made steady progress, but not fast enough. Their penultimate year after the vote resulted in 61.8% and 61.6% support, respectively, and you have to wonder if they actually maximized their support among the current members of the BBWAA. The “Today’s Game” committee may judge their case, but a seemingly more traditional voting group is less likely to introduce them than a BBWAA that has become increasingly lenient with regard to players connected to PEDs.

Schoenfield: Curt Schilling. With a weak mood unlike the PED guys – and he was clearly the top pitching candidate next to Roger Clemens – this should have been his year, especially after getting 70% last year. But some voters have stopped voting for him over offensive comments he made on Twitter, and it’s not a lock he will get next year, his last on the BBWAA ballot.

Doolittle: It must be Schilling. Once you hit 70%, like last year, that should be the tipping point. But if the ballots were not due until after January 6, his total would have been even lower. That doesn’t bode well for his senior year on the ballot next winter.

What does no one inducted say about the current state of voting in the Hall of Fame?

Gonzalez: That the voters are struggling with the question of morality, which I admittedly would do. It’s not just PEDs that weighed them in this election cycle; they’re allegations of domestic violence, DUI arrests, and hateful comments during retirement. What is the line where one can no longer separate art from the artist? How do you draw that line without creating a smooth slope? And how do you justify drawing that line when the current members of the Hall of Fame are guilty of these violations? There is no correct answer.

Schoenfield: I don’t really care not to see anyone elected this year. The BBWAA has elected 19 Hall of Famers for the past six years, so it’s not like they’ve been particularly stingy or anything. However, it will be interesting to see what happens after Clemens and Bonds come off the vote, as that could help some frontier candidates who will no longer be matched against two of the all-time greats.

Doolittle: It is a mess. The whole process needs to be overhauled, although it has been for a long time. We need more voters and a lot of them. And the Hall – or MLB – has to go the extra mile to keep the writers from being the arbiter of justice and morality.

Our role should be to assess performance on the field among eligible candidates. If there is someone who should not participate for non-performance reasons, because the institution does not want them to be there, then they should not allow the admission.

Which final voice of a player is most surprising to you?

Gonzalez: I wasn’t much surprised with these grand totals – thank you, @NotMrTibbs – but it was remarkable to see Todd Helton continuously making such a big jump, from 16.5% in 2019 to 29.2% in 2020 to 44.9 % in 2021. Helton compiled a .316 / .414 / .539 slash line across 17 seasons, and while the Coors Field factor cannot be ignored, his .855 career OPS is on the road and 133 on the road park custom OPS that he used to. a really good hitter. The voters eventually settled on Larry Walker; maybe Helton too.

Schoenfield: I never understood the lack of support for Jeff Kent, who struggled to get to 30% after eight votes. I’m not saying he should be a slot or anything, but he hit 377 home runs, drove in more than 1,500 runs (including eight 100-RBI seasons), won an MVP award, and played until he was 40. Historically, voters love longevity, but it hasn’t helped Kent amass enough support. And his defense wasn’t as dire as everyone says either.

Doolittle: I was not so surprised by anything, but I think Billy Wagner’s increased support is positively giving me a pause. The criteria for relievers remain uncertain, and I hate the what-with-him argument, but if some of the other relievers who made it deserved it, it’s hard to argue that Wagner isn’t.

Who is a player on the ballot that you think has been underestimated by voters?

Gonzalez: I don’t know if Bobby Abreu is indeed a Hall of Famer, but he’s closer than you might think – and he’s constantly underappreciated. This guy hit more than .300 six times, collected at least 20 homers and 25 stolen bases nine times each, pulled at least 100 times eight times, and played 14 times in at least 140 games. In a 12-year period from 1998 to 2009, Abreu collected the eighth highest Baseball-Reference-WAR among position players. Still, he made only two All-Star teams. And now, in his second year of voting, he received only 8.7% support.

Schoenfield: Apart from Kent, I’m going with Andy Pettitte. Again, hardly a slot, and I understand he was more of a consistent, durable compiler than a dominant ace, but 60.7 career WAR puts him right on the line for a good candidate. And then you measure his post-season performance (11/19, 3.81 ERA, five World Series titles), and you would think a major player from that Yankees dynasty would get over 16% of the vote.

Doolittle: Rolen is pretty close to a slam dunk in my head, and it’s great to see others come. Everyone else I would say unsupported seems to be victims of the character clause.

Based on these results, do you think any of these players will come in next year?

Schoenfield: I would have said Schilling, but asking to be removed from the vote virtually eliminates any chance of a senior year boost, whether the Hall of Fame honors that request or not.

Gonzalez: Schilling would have been my answer before asking to be removed from his last year of voting (16 votes can be made up quite easily, especially when political tensions are – hopefully – not nearly as high). Ultimately, I think Rolen will step in, but I’m not sure he can make the jump to 75% next year. I see several Hall of Famers on this year’s ballot, but I’m not sure the others will eventually come in.

Doolittle: I think Rolen will, if only because of his momentum and the lack of competition on the ballot.

But the best players on the ballot … well, it’s hard to see how enough voters will change their mind on this point to make a difference next year.