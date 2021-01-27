Wade, capped quintet selected for SA tour

Australia has named five unrestricted players in their 19-man squad for the three-game test series in South Africa starting next month, with middle-class Matthew Wade the main victim of the recent loss to India.

Australia Test Team for Qantas Tour of South Africa: Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc , Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

Wade played all four games of the Vodafone Series which India won 2-1 – two of them as interim opener with David Warner absent due to injury – but his return of 173 runs from eight innings against an average of 21.62 meant that he was under pressure to keep his place.

The selection for the series in South Africa – the dates of which have yet to be determined – was complicated by the scheduling of a simultaneous T20 men’s team tour to New Zealand, with Wade as the senior player in that 18-man roster.

That means South Australia’s limitless goalkeeper Alex Carey will be heading to South Africa on his first test tour as Tim Paine’s backup glove man, as part of a touring party that continues to expand due to the need to account for concussions and COVID switches.

The other uncapped members of the Australian squad, the core of which contested the Border-Gavaskar Series, are Sean Abbott, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson and the fast-paced Mark Steketee from Queensland, who is the only member of that group not involved been to India. campaign.

“When we were given the challenging task of selecting two simultaneous Australian men’s teams for overseas tours, we selected our first-choice Test Team given the importance of the proposed series against South Africa,” said Chief Selector Trevor Hohns.

“The team is very similar to the team selected for the last two tests of the recently completed Border-Gavaskar series, with the exception of Matt Wade, who will join the Australian Men’s T20I team in New Zealand, and the addition of Alex Carey, who has been in strong shape with both bat and gloves.

“It is a testament to the depth of Australian cricket that the NSP (National Selection Panel) has been able to select two Australian international men’s teams of such quality.”

India claims a staggering series win, ending Australia’s Gabba streak

Ben Oliver, Cricket Australia’s Executive General Manager National Teams, also backed skipper Paine, saying the recent criticism of him after losing to India was “far off the mark”.

“Tim Paine has been an excellent captain since taking over the Australian men’s testing team in incredibly difficult circumstances,” said Oliver.

“Tim has the support of the team, the coach and everyone else at Cricket Australia and the result of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series has done nothing about that.

“Tim is in the best shape with the bat and while the series against India was not his best with the gloves, he says he remains among the top wicket-keepers worldwide.

Paine fights hard with the crucial captain’s knock

“And as a leader, he was brilliant. Leading a squad through the many challenges of the pandemic – not least the unique pressures of club life – is no easy task and Tim did so with strength, humility and good humor. .

“After a series that drew so much global attention, it was inevitable that attention would be drawn. But some of the commentary surrounding Tim and his position as Test captain was far behind us.”

Steketee was rewarded for his early-season success in the Marsh Sheffield Shield with selection in the Australian A Line-up contesting two games against India in Sydney as a prelude to the four-match Test series.

The 27-year-old tore through the Indians’ middle and lower rankings in the three-day race at Drummoyne Oval, finishing 5-37.

Super Steketee crosses Indians with high five

He was then a late addition to the next three-day game at the SCG as a concussion for fellow speedy Harry Conway, where he shared the new ball with Abbott and picked up the key wickets from India opener Prithvi Shaw and stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane.

Steketee also impressed on the last day of Queensland’s Shield win against South Australia at Glenelg Oval, before the four-day competition ran into a hiatus, 4-43 from 28 overs as the Bulls took the win late on day four.

Queensland snare on the last gasp to spoil Ferguson’s goodbye

His longtime friend and teammate Marnus Labuschagne claimed yesterday that Steketee, who made his first-class debut six years ago, was ready to take the next step towards international representation in both first-class and limited form.

“Me and Stekkers have been playing together since we were 12, and he’s developed so much,” Labuschagne said yesterday after the pair’s rise to the Brisbane Heat’s BBL | 10 fourth, before the composition of the Test and T20 team. was known.

“He’s really hungry and he’s got almost that little bit of aggression that’s great, and he’s performed really well for us in all forms – shield cricket, one day cricket and the T20s.

“He’s a great fighter when he’s in the field.

“I’ve seen him play some really good spells, probably the one he cast in Adelaide to win us the last Shield game we played (stands out).

“I don’t know what his best format is, I should look at the statistics sheet to see what that says, but I feel like he could jump into one of the formats.”

Steketee’s nasty one-two punch gets a vital wicket

The Test tour company also includes Victoria duo Will Pucovski and James Pattinson, who were sidelined in the final phase of the Vodafone Series due to injuries.

Pattinson dropped out of the Test squad after returning home from the second Test in Melbourne and damaged his ribs in a fall, while Pucovski suffered a shoulder subluxation injury in a fielding accident during his test debut with the SCG earlier this month.

In Pucovski’s absence, another Victorian Marcus Harris was recalled to open Australia’s innings alongside David Warner in the final Test at Gabba, where he scored 5 and 38.

Wade’s absence from the touring troupe opens the door for former Vice Captain Travis Head to reclaim the place he lost after the second test at the MCG, although selectors could also choose to add Pucovski to the middle rank and Harris as opener. .

The other batting option available to the selectors if they want to make further changes to the lineup that wasted a 1-0 test streak losing to India on home ground is all-rounder Moises Henriques, who has been part of the squad throughout Vodafone. Series without playing.

Carey could also qualify as a pure hitter given his recent form in BBL | 10, where he looted the league’s first century of summer last week, but it seems likely he will remain on standby should skipper Paine succumb to an injury or illness.

Much thought has gone into the workload of Australia’s three-pronged tempo attack, which remained unchanged throughout India throughout the series (with support from 21-year-old all-rounder Cameron Green), but they will be able to recharge between now and with a minimum of cricket. departure date next month.

Should Australia choose to follow the template used by India so successfully – by necessity caused by injuries to incumbent operators – and brush up on Test-to-Test’s fast bowling complement, only Pattinson can boast of previous testing experience.

Neser has been on the Australian Test squad for the past two years but has not yet received a Baggy Green cap, while Abbott and Steketee will be next in line should replacements be needed for Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and / or Mitchell Starc.

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon also came under scrutiny with nine wickets at 55.11 this summer as India’s batters survived and then thrived on day-five pitches in Sydney and Brisbane to secure a memorable series win against odds .

Like Steketee, auxiliary spinner Swepson was in excellent form for the first four rounds of the Shield competition as the lead wicket taker with 23 at an average of 21.17 and three five wicket swipes under that count.

The one element of the testing team that seems unlikely to be subject to potential changes is the batter of the highest order, with Labuschagne and Steve Smith surpassing Australia’s average and aggregates during the campaign of four tests.

Labuschagne also immediately retired behind Smith as the number three ranked Test batter in the world after finishing the India series with 426 runs to an average of 53.25 with a century in the final game at home.

He will be further motivated by the chance to return to his native country to play Test Cricket for the first time after taking a triumphant tour to South Africa last year where he scored his first ODI hundred in the final match of the short limited match. -overs tour.

“I love test cricket,” Labuschagne said yesterday when asked about the prospect of revisiting his former homeland.

“It’s always exciting when you play the best opposition.

“We just played against one of the best oppositions (India) and to go to South Africa and have to win there is an exciting challenge and I’m looking forward to it.”

