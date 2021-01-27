Japanese table tennis player Ito is aiming for gold, with or without fans

Japanese table tennis star Mima Ito said she is ready to play at the Tokyo Olympics without fans, as long as it means the Games can continue.

Organizers of the virus-delayed 2020 Games, who deny that cancellation is on the agenda, have suggested the possibility of running games behind closed doors.

“I want fans to be there, but the most important thing for a player is that the event continues and can play,” world number three Ito told AFP.

“If that’s the choice, I’d rather play without fans. I absolutely want to play,” said the 20-year-old, one of Japan’s most popular Olympians.

The 2020 Tokyo chefs will be making a decision on the number of attendees in the coming months, but the prospect of competing without the roar of home support doesn’t do much to Ito.

“I need to be sure I’m willing to deal calmly with any conclusion they reach,” she said. “I don’t want to get confused – I want to make sure everything goes well no matter what.”

Ito’s star has risen since becoming the youngest Olympic medalist ever at the 2016 Rio Games, where she won team bronze with Japan at the age of 15 years and 300 days.

She became the first Japanese player, male or female, to reach number two in the world rankings last year.

But breaking China’s Olympic dominance will be a challenge.

Chinese women have won gold every since table tennis became an Olympic sport in 1988, but Ito believes she’s capable of providing a surprise at home.

“I know I’ve become a better player and I’m very confident in my game,” said Ito, who will compete in the Olympic singles, teams and mixed doubles.

“Even since a month or two ago, I’m gaining confidence every day.”

– ‘Very nice’ –

The Japanese government and Olympic officials insist that the Games open as scheduled in July, despite increasing coronavirus infections at home and abroad and declining domestic support.

Ito does not allow reports that the Olympics could be canceled to distract her from her job.

“I’m preparing assuming it will go ahead,” she said. “As a player I absolutely want it to continue, and with that in mind I practice every day.”

Earlier this month, Ito lost to Kasumi Ishikawa in the final of the Japan national championships, her second tournament after an eight-month hiatus in the virus-disrupted international schedule.

She returned to the action at the Women’s World Cup in China in November and says it wasn’t long before she got back into the rhythm.

“It was a lot of fun, but I had to quarantine for two weeks before the game started and there were a lot of unknowns that I had to deal with,” she said.

“It was pretty stressful, but once the games started it was a lot of fun. I wanted the games to come quickly, and when the game was over I wanted to make sure I was in shape to play anytime. reminded me how much fun it is to play games. “

Ito says she never got into her mood during last year’s tournament closing, and instead enjoyed her time at home and watched Japanese TV dramas uninterrupted.

She says she never wavered her focus during the pandemic, but she still looks forward to some free time when it’s all over.

“Winning the Olympics is what I want to do most this year,” she said.

“After that, when the pandemic is over, I want to go to a hot spa with my friends and really enjoy being in Japan.”

