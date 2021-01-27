Cricket Australia news 2021, Test team vs South Africa, Matthew Wade dropped, Tim Paine, captain, Alex Carey





Matthew Wade has been pulled from the Australian Test squad to tour South Africa next month as Alex Carey is named in the 19-man squad. Wade played in all four games against India – two opener and two in the middle order – but was replaced after managing just 173 runs from eight innings at an average of 21.62. Carey, meanwhile, has been tipped to take over from wicket-keeper Tim Paine for the foreseeable future after a poor run against India this month and is one of five uncapped players named to travel. He will act as a backup glove man for the skipper in an expanded squad appointed to account for concussion protocols and COVID substitutes. The ONLY place to watch every match of the 2020/21 KFC BBL Season Live & Ad-Break Free While in Play is on Fox Cricket, available on Kayo. New to Kayo? Download your free trial now and start streaming right away> Proteas on top of Pakistan on Day 1 1:29 The exact dates of the tour have yet to be finalized and have been complicated by scheduling the simultaneous T20 tour to New Zealand, of which Wade has been included as one of the senior players. Will Pucovski is mentioned again, while the other uncapped members of the squad who join Carey have already spent time on the team during the India series. Sean Abbott, Michael Neser and Mitchell Swepson formed the core of the squad against India, with only Mark Steketee not having any involvement in the campaign. When we were given the challenging task of selecting two simultaneous Australian men’s teams for overseas tours, we chose our first-choice Test team, given the importance of the proposed series against South Africa, said Chief Selector Trevor Hohns. The team is very similar to the team selected for the last two tests of the recently completed Border-Gavaskar series, with the exception of Matt Wade, who will be joining the Australian men’s T20I team in New Zealand, and the addition from Alex Carey, who has been in strong shape with both bat and gloves. Sixers close the season at the top 2:57 It is testament to the depth of Australian cricket that the National Selection Panel (NSP) has been able to select two Australian international men’s teams of such quality. Fox Sports pundit Isa Guha has tipped Carey to replace Paine behind the stumps, though he expects it will be after the Ashes not to disrupt the squad at a crucial moment. I like his odds or it [maybe] after the Ashes, she told the Fox Cricket podcast. The question is whether he is getting too old. I personally don’t think so. I think he’s someone who has the respect of the locker room, one of the nicest guys in cricket, seems gentle and friendly on the outside, but beneath that is definitely a determination and competitiveness that is really fit for being an Australian cricketer and to be an Australian captain too. A ustralia Test team for tour through South Africa: Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc , Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner. Isa Guha joins Tom Morris to discuss the latest information on England’s Ashes Chances, BBL and more FOX Cricket podcast OR REGISTER ITUNES OR SPOTIFY

