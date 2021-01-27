IU Football Position Review: Quarterbacks

Editor’s Note: This is the third story in a series of post-mortems about Indianas position groups. Spread them out well over the coming days and weeks, looking at how each unit fared during the 2020 season, and what each group will look like in 2021. Then the quarterbacks.

How they fared

Michael Penix Jr. Diving to the pylon, what do we call it, The Reach? on Oct. 24 against Penn State will feature prominently in the humble annals of Indiana football history. It was an iconic snapshot of victory, the moment when Indiana announced to the rest of the college football world that it was done finding new ways to break hearts and instead intended to find relevance. It also set the tone for what will be remembered as a very good season for Penix, IU’s sophomore starter.

Leaning on Pro Football Focus’s advanced stats, let’s dive a little deeper into the numbers.

When the season started, the belief was that Penix was shortlisted for the best Big Ten quarterbacks. That, we now know, turned out to be true as Penixs PFF finished second in the Big Ten behind Justin Fields of Ohio States (92.2) with a score of 80.9. For context, six Power Five quarterbacks scored in the 90s and 10 in the 80s. Overall, Penixs rating placed him 14th out of Power 5 passers-by. And here’s how the Penixs 2020 passing number compares to other recent IU quarterback passing numbers:

2020: Michael Penix 80.9 | Jack Tuttle 51.5

2019: Michael Penix 83.5 | Peyton Ramsey 81.3

2018: Michael Penix 73.4 | Peyton Ramsey 67.2

2017: Richard Lagow 70.1 | Peyton Ramsey 66.5

2016: Richard Lagow 63.2 | Zander Diamont 49.3

2015: Nate Sudfeld 82.6 | Zander Diamont 29.8

2014: Nate Sudfeld 62.8 | Zander Diamont 45.7

By now, the Big Ten knows what to expect from Penix when he’s under pressure to play plays; its ability to rise to the moment; his tendency to pull a little magic out of his sleeve from time to time. Of course, his arm strength tops the list of attributes, and he often leaned on that skill in 2020.

Penix completed 17 of his 40 throws on passes aimed at 20 yards and onward for 679 yards with five touchdowns and two picks. In the Big Ten, only Justin Fields threw for more downfield yards (709), completions (19) and touchdowns (nine) than Penix. The redshirt sophomore completed nine of his 13 deep passes between the hashmarks for 379 yards with two scores and a pick, and eight of his 13 deep passes out to the right for 300 yards with three scores and no interceptions. Interestingly, he failed to complete a single deep pass to the left out in 14 tries. Meanwhile, his deep passing quarterback rating of 108.3 ranked second among the Big Ten quarterbacks and 18 among Power Five passers.

Some nuance is required in evaluating Penix. He had really excellent performances. He also had some odd days in the backfield, some great first half, followed by some duds in the second half. And vice versa.

Here’s how Penix’s weekly passing grades ended:

Penn State: 76.4 (It took Penix and the whole attack here to get going, but that’s not unheard of with openers. And Penix was at his best when IU needed him the most.)

Rutgers: 90.9 (After a slow start and many drops, Penix sat down and offered some of his best work of the year.)

Michigan: 75.4 (very good early, probably just ok during the middle of the day.)

Michigan State: 70.8 (Threw a few picks, was okay.)

Ohio State: 90.6 (Outperformed the Big Tens’ best quarterback in a memorable showcase at The Shoe.)

Maryland: 25.7 (We’re not talking about this game anymore.)

Was Penix elite? At times, yes. On balance, his run of six games in 2020 is probably best placed somewhere in between Very good and excellent.

Just as we know that Penix can really swing it, he probably could have benefited from lowering the speed by a tap or two in 2020. And while he was far from being quarterback whisperers here at CQ, his footwork seemed could get a bit messy. But then again, surrounding skill players didn’t always deliver. Of the Big Ten passers-by, only Minnesota Tanner Morgan (20) had more goal throws than Penix (17).

Penix could have used a little more help from the men up front too. He dropped 137 times with a clean pocket, completing 64.9% of his throws for 968 yards with 11 touchdowns and only one interception when he had the time and space to play. Of course, with the offensive line play that Indiana had in 2020, the pocket wasn’t always nice and tidy. Among Big Ten passers-by, only Peyton Ramsey from the northwest registered more pressure relapses (127) than Penix (94). And as such, the IU quarterback threw for more yards (677) under pressure than anyone else in the league, recording three touchdowns and three picks in those situations. Penixs adjusted the completion rate, the percentage of targeted passes thrown on target while under pressure in 12th place in the competition with 55.1%.

When an ACL injury ended the Penixs season in the second half of the game in Maryland, IU turned to Jack Tuttle during the final two games. Obviously it was a small sample and Tuttle clearly still has room to grow. But he made some great reads and even better throws in Wisconsin and played through pain in the Outback Bowl admirably.

What’s on deck?

The track belongs to Penix. There is no doubt about that. Still, it’s impossible at this point to have a conversation about his future without questioning his ability to stay healthy. Hell comes from his third season-ending injury in as many years, and he’s yet to play in more than six games in a season. It’s a concern.

The good news is that IU’s quarterback room should be well stocked. Tuttle has gained invaluable experience in the last two games of the season, and new four-star talent Donaven McCulley is considered the number 100 player in the 2021 recruitment cycle. What if Penix stays healthy? Beware.

Average number: B +



