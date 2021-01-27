Hawkeye’s tennis teams stumble across ITA Kickoff





Iowas men’s and women’s tennis teams lost to ITA top 25 teams in their first games of the year.

Shivansh Ahuja Iowa head coach Sasha Schmid speaks with her team during a women’s tennis match between Iowa and Colorado at HTRC on Sunday, February 16, 2020.

The Iowas tennis teams had a rocky start to their 2021 campaigns when both the men’s and women’s teams dropped their first two games of the season at the Intercollegiate Tennis Associations’ kickoff event. The men’s team faced a team from the University of Virginia # 22 on Friday with two players in the ITA top 125. The Hawkeyes fell, 4-0, with three unfinished games. The number 17 doubles in the country consisting of Oliver Okonkwo and Will Davies won the match 6-3. That win wasn’t good enough for Iowa to take the doubles, as Kareem Allaf and Nikita Snezhko lost 6-4 and Matt Clegg and Joe Tyler were defeated 6-2. In singles, Tyler took one game in his straight-set defeat and Okonkwo was eliminated in straight sets by No. 106 Jeffrey Von Der Schulenburg. Virginias’ win ended with a 6-4, 6-1 victory for Chris Roadesch over Iowas Nikita Snezhko. The Hawkeyes were then brought down in shutout mode by Middle Tennessee State the next day. Iowa went down early with two doubles losses, as the same pairs that lost to the Cavaliers again fell short against the Blue Raiders. Rudra Dixit made his collegiate debut and Matt Clegg was also added to the singles line-up on Saturday. Clegg, Snehzko and Jason Kerst all lost in straight sets to give the Blue Raiders the victory. RELATED:Iowa tennis coaches emphasize the differences between college and junior ranks The women’s tennis team traveled to Austin, Texas on Saturday to compete against No. 3 Texas and No. 20 Arizona State. In their first game since March 2020, the Hawkeyes were beaten 4-0 by the Longhorns. Like the men’s team, the women were unable to take the early doubles as the 48th seeded Texas doubles of Anna Turati and Fernanda Labrana kept Elise van Heuvelen Treadwell and Michelle Bacalla goalless. Danielle Bauers and Samantha Gillas lost in third place in the doubles 6-1. No. 97 ranked Alexa Noel and Vipasha Mehra made their college debuts in singles, playing against two top 100 players. Mehra came up short, winning only one game in her game, and direct losses to Bacalla and Gillas gave Texas the victory. It was great to have [Noel and Mehra] out there because I think you sometimes underestimate the importance of a fall season and how much is learned, said head coach Sasha Schmid. They are both very experienced players around the world, but just the feeling of a college game and part of our format, it was their first time experiencing that. Noel and Samantha Mannix fell in their doubles the next day against the number 50 ranked doubles of Ilze Hattingh and Lauryn John-Baptiste of Arizona, 6-4. Bauers and Gillas lost their game 6-2, giving No. 20 Arizona State an early lead in singles. Arizona State picked up three more runs from a 6-0, 6-3 win over Gillas, a 6-4, 6-4 win over Mannix and a 6-0, 6-2 win over Bacalla to finish a shutout victory to close against the Hawkeyes. It’s always hard to lose, and we have high hopes this season, so I think some of it is always hard, Schmid said. It’s offset by the fact that we were so grateful to have this opportunity, and we certainly needed it because it’s so difficult to compete without competing for 10 months, no matter how efficiently you think you’re exercising.







