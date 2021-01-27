Ryan Leonard pot four goals, Pope Francis boys hockey defeats Bishop Feehan 9-1

WEST SPRINGFIELD – Pope Francis ‘boys’ hockey team defeated Bishop Feehan 9-1 on Tuesday, but the game itself was overshadowed by an injury towards the end of the first half.

With 6:09 remaining in the half and the Cardinals scoring three goals, a member of the Shamrocks headed head first and was eventually lifted off the ice on a stretcher.

From then on, Pope Francis coach Brian Foley said the player’s fitness was paramount for everyone.

There are so many greater things in life and that just brings you back to reality, he said. It’s something you never want to see. I thought it was a nice thing at the end there when the guys got together and said a prayer in the middle of ice after the game because that’s all everyone is thinking about right now, the health of their player.

The teams went into the break after the injury and after the decision was made to transfer the remaining time in the first half to the second, the game resumed. However, according to Foley, it was clear that the intensity level had dropped a few notches.

It’s just weird to get going after that, again, you’re just worried about someone, he said. I wasn’t sure we were going to play fair after that, but at the end of the day they just started skating. After that there was clearly no physicality, it was just some sort of displacement of the puck.

Just 19 seconds into the second half, Bishop Feehan ended the shutout on a Ryan Deveney goal to make it 3-1, shaking up the Cardinals.

Sophomore Ryan Leonard, who put in another dominant performance with a team-high four goals, recognized the shift in emotions after the injury, but knew there was still a task to be done.

Our entire team gives condolences to that kid and his family, it’s clearly tragic, but at the end of the day, it’s still a hockey game and clearly we couldn’t feel the same after whatever happened there, he said.

Our start in the second period was not the same, but we got back in and played our game, Leonard added. Our whole team didn’t feel that the same, our whole emotions were down, but once we knew they were coming out to play, we had to bounce back just like them.

Pope Francis clearly came back, scoring the next six goals, including three from Leonard.

Foley praised the sophomore’s peak, as well as the pair of cardinals who played on his line.

He’s a sniper, he’s just a pure goalscorer, Foley said. He has great line mates in Ryan Shaw and Brandon Spaulding. It can make life easy for anyone playing with those two, so the three of them have a lot of chemistry right now.

Leonard echoed his coach.

Obviously, it’s fun, thanks to my two line mates Ryan Shaw and Brandon Spaulding, he said. They clearly played well and gave me the puck and I did the rest.

Pope Francis’ first goal of the evening was less than a minute into his first power play chance when Leonard managed to catch the puck and unleash a wrist shot past Shamrock goalkeeper Ethan Bairos with 14:10 left in the half. The Cardinals’ lead was doubled on a Jack Moltenbrey count 2:11 later, after the junior got a pass from teammate Matt Hanscom in the slot and shot a wrist shot into the back of the net.

Before Bishop Feehan could blink, Shaw added a third for Pope Francis just over a minute later with a quick shot defeating Bairos.

They started moving the puck, Foley said. They tend to handle the puck too much at times, but moving the puck makes us look a lot good.

The guys had some nice shots, some nice goals, a nice puck move there, but it’s a work in progress. I still think we can do better, but it’s nice to win and start here 5-0.

Moltenbrey ended the evening with a few goals after scoring another goal with 4:28 left in the game, 11 seconds after Leonard scored his fourth of the game. Freshman Chris Calvanese snipped one over Bairos ‘left shoulder to get on the scoresheet with just under 10 minutes to go, while Jake Iby snuck one under the goalkeeper’s pads for the Cardinals’ fifth goal.

While there is no late season this winter due to the coronavirus pandemic, one mission remains for Pope Francis.

Obviously we don’t have the Super 8 this year, Leonard said, so if we can score as many goals as possible and prove to ourselves that we are the best team in Mass. We want to do that.