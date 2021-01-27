American gamblers are still all in on table tennis





Table tennis has earned a special place in the heart of American sports gamblers. Despite a lack of star power and viewing options usually limited to low-quality broadcasts on obscure websites, there is a market for the little white ball and little paddles. Russian table tennis provided a haven for gamblers looking for something to bet on during the height of last year’s quarantines. In April 2020, it accounted for 50% of PointsBets total bets. Gamblers are still keeping an eye on the sport, according to A. report from the New York Times. Colorado citizens are the leaders of the pack. Table tennis was the fourth highest bet on sports in Colorado in December, with a stake of $ 10.9 million.

The sport entered the top three in November, with $ 12.4 million in bets

Since Colorado launched sports betting in May, more than $ 63 million has been wagered on table tennis. Contributing to its staying power? The games are fast, offering mid-game bets that keep bettors going for a quick endorphin high. It’s fun, it’s random, and it feels like anything can happen, one gambler told The Times. It’s Russian table tennis. It’s thrilling. Sports economist Brad Humphreys of West Virginia University added, “Anything you can do to get the kick you get from winning or losing a bet faster, people tend to do that.

