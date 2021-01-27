Blackhawks extend Point Streak but fall to Predators in OT – NBC Chicago





10 observations: Hawks extend point streak but lose in OT originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago The Blackhawks lost 3-2 to the NashvillePredators in extra time at the Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, breaking their two-game winning streak. Here are 10 observations of the loss: 1.The Blackhawks made an interesting decision by starting Malcolm Subban in place of Kevin Lankinen, who had started three consecutive games and was 2-0-1 with a 0.949 5-to-5 serve percentage during that period. Subban, who hadn’t played against defending Stanley Cup champions Tampa Bay Lightning since the season opener, stopped the first 19 shots he encountered, finishing 36 out of 39 for a save percentage of .923. He was really solid. 2.The Blackhawks entered this match with the second best power play percentage of 42.1. The Predators had the second worst percentage of deaths with a penalty of 55.0. The Blackhawks took advantage of their first power play opportunity of the game, making it seven consecutive games with a total number. 3.The Blackhawks scored the first goal for the third game in a row after conceding the first two goals in each of the first four games. They are 2-0-1 if they score first this season and 0-3-1 if they have to give up the first goal. 4. The Predators led in shot attempts (72-36), shots on target (39-20), 5-on-5 scoring chances (27-13), and 5-on-5 chances for major hazards (5-4), according to Natural Stat -trick. The Blackhawks led most of the game in the main division (goals) but wasted the lead in the third period. 5.The Blackhawks were without two protagonists in Adam Boqvist and Alex DeBrincat, both of whom were added to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list on Monday and have been sidelined for at least two weeks. Matthew Highmore and Lucas Carlsson filled in their respective places in the line-up. 6.With Boqvist and DeBrincat out, the lines and combinations of the Blackhawks had a different look. Mattias Janmark was moved to the front line with Patrick Kane and Pius Suter, while Highmore played left wing on the third line with Andrew Shaw and Carl Soderberg. Carlsson played in the top pair with Duncan Keith. 7. Janmark was promoted to primary care and made the most of his opportunity. He putted a breakout goal in the second period to put the Blackhawks 2-1 and has now scored in three consecutive games. Janmark also bonded with Kane and Suter for the team leader this season with three goals. 8. Without Boqvist and DeBrincat, Keith was moved to the highest power play unit along with Dominik Kubalik. Ian Mitchell was expected to man the second power play unit but was never given the chance as the Blackhawks only had 2:02 power play time. 9. The fourth line of the Blackhawks from Ryan Carpenter, Brandon Hagel and David Kampf was great. They led an out attempt (13-5) and outperformed (6-0) the Predators in 5v5 play and did it while playing against the top line of Nashville. 10. Patrick Kane did not attempt a single shot. Last season, he had two games in which he finished without shots on target, but registered at least four tries in each. You don’t see that often. Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free. To download Download MyTeams today!







