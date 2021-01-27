How some penalties can hurt the future of the game





A helmet-to-helmet hit in the NFC Championship was a focus of Football 101. (Getty) Like many, former NFL linebacker Dave Wyman of 710 ESPN Seattle’s Wyman and Bob was glued to television on Sunday for the AFC and NFC Championship games. And after watching both games, Wyman caught one play of every game so much that he made those two plays the subject of his latest Football 101 video analysis. Clayton: Critics of Pete Carroll’s desire for Hawks to run miss the point In the NFC Championship between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Green Bay Packers, star Green Bay receiver Davante Adams caught a pass and was tackled by Tampa Bay cornerback Carlton Davis. Adams put his head down and Davis’s helmet hit Adams’s helmet. Davis was then marked with a 15-yard personal foul for a helmet-to-helmet hit. Meanwhile in the AFC Championship, Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire caught a swing pass and while Bills safety Jordan Poyer made the tackle, he hit Edwards-Helaire in the helmet with his own helmet. Unlike in the game between Green Bay and Tampa Bay, there was no call, which resulted in a fourth deficit. With the inconsistency between the two games and what those particular plays were called, Wyman is wondering if the rule should be in effect. In the video, he also discusses how these types of calls and non-calls can harm football, especially as the NFL’s biggest game of the year is coming in the Super Bowl between the Buccaneers and Chiefs. As a former defender, Wyman has a problem with the rule and its implementation, and he questions whether the NFL can continue to run games and penalties like the league and referees currently do. “Do you understand how difficult it is to take on someone with just your shoulder and head out of the way, when the two are about eight to four inches apart?” Wyman asked. “… I think it’s a tough decision.” watch the videohere or at the top of this post, and for all episodes of Wyman’s Football 101 from the entire season of Seahawks 2020, click one of the links below. More Seahawks Football 101 Week 1:Adams, Dunbar is solving a play that was a Seattles problem

