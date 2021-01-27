No. 9 Women’s Tennis Downs USF 6-1





RESULTS Tallahassee, FL The ninth-placed tennis team of the FSU opened the dual competition season on Tuesday-evening with an impressive 6-1 victory over in-state foe USF. The Seminoles (1-0) took the win early by taking four singles points in two sets. FSU’s only loss came in a tiebreaker in the third set. “It was great to go out and compete again, this time as a team and for the first time since March last year,” said FSU Head Coach Jen Hyde. “It was great fun getting some of our doubles teams back together against a really good USF team. It was also their first match and it was good to watch our girls bite their matches and stay there and do what they have to do. It’s just great to compete and see different jerseys on the other end of the net. “ Victoria Allen and Petra Hule, the nation’s seventh doubles team, came to a 6-1 victory to open the game and the Seminoles took the first run when the No. 50 doubles of Giulia Pairone and Emmanuelle Salas closed their game with a 6 -3 score. The wins brought Allen and Hule to 1-0 in the doubles this year and Pairone and Salas to 2-0. In singles, lanes five and six put the Seminoles 3-0 ahead as Andrea Garcia was eliminated first after a 6-1, 6-1 win and Alice Amendola secured the 3-0 FSU lead with a 6-2, 6-2 win. Pairone, who came in at number 27 in the match, secured the victory by closing strong again and taking her match 6-3, 6-0. With the win safely, Petra Hule added the margin of the Seminoles after a furious comeback. Hule dropped the first set 6-3, but won the second 6-4 and then took the tiebreaker 10-4 to improve to 2-0 this season. FSU’s sixth and final run came from No. 92 Nandini Das, who also won in straight sets, beating her opponent 6-2, 6-4. The Seminoles will go out for the first time this season on Saturday with a double cup planned. The women will host Old Dominion at noon and then Troy at 5pm. There will be only 116 fans in the Scott Speicher Memorial Tennis Center. “We have big games against Old Dominion and Troy this weekend,” said Hyde. Old Dominion are a really good team and they will be in the top 20 by the end of the season. We have some things to fix and clear up this week. Once we take care of that, we’ll be excited to get back to it on Saturday. “ For more information on the 2021 Seminole Women’s Tennis Program, follow us on social media at FSUWTennis (IG), @FSU_WTennis (TW) and log in to Seminoles.com.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos