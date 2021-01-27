In its latest reincarnation, the dilapidated space in Tinkune has become a volleyball court

Tinkune Park has had numerous identities over the years. The latest is a meeting place for volleyball fans.

Spread over 50 ropanis (2.5 hectares), the triangular land has half a dozen courses that involve dozens of players in the sport every day. in 2017 it was named the country’s national competition.

The vast majority of players are those in the capital looking for jobs they lost due to the Covid-19 pandemic and those waiting to go abroad.

I’ve been stuck in Nepal for over a year now. I gave my passport to an agent, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, I don’t have a visa for Qatar, said Dinesh Pokharel, 29.

He said Tinkune has become the best place to spend his free time.

It relieves stress. When I go to my room in the evening, I feel refreshed and can sleep well at night despite the problems I’m going through, said Pokharel from Okhaldhunga.

Pokharel returned from Qatar in January last year, after working there for four years in a construction company.

He has been waiting in Kathmandu for the past three months to return.

According to an UNDP report published in MayThree in five workers lost their jobs due to the pandemic in Nepal.

Keshav Basnet, another unemployed youth, said the ground has become his favorite center for the past three months. He said he regularly comes to Tinkune to play volleyball with his two friends from Ramechhap.

They are also waiting for visas to go abroad to work, said Basnet, who is from Ramechhap. I’ve made a lot of friends here.

Tinkune got his new incarnation three months ago when Anil Magar, another unemployed youngster, bought a volleyball and net and set up a job after the lockdown in March.

In the beginning I called my friends to play, but now a lot of young people come here to play. Some of them are really good players, Magar said.

He spent his days in his village in Okhaldhunga during the lockdown, but after the nationwide lockdown was lifted, he returned to Kathmandu.

I found myself unemployed and had nothing to do, said Magar.

Soon others also set up courts. Of the six courts, games are regularly played in five, while the sixth has become a practice court.

The court operators charge Rs 100 per game and with six in each team each player contributes Rs 20.

The members of the winning team do not have to pay.

If you have Rs 100, you can play volleyball here all day, Magar said.

Sometimes there are bets during the game and the winning team can even make some money from the game.

I sometimes make extra money for my tiffin if my team wins regularly, Pokharel said.

Magar says he earns over Rs 700 a day just by letting others play in the empty space with his volleyball and net.

Previously played volleyball here, but now the turnout is much higher, Magar said. On Saturday there will be more games and I deserve even better.

Although the cabinet announced volleyball as the national competition, it is not as popular as cricket and football, especially in the boroughs. Magar says an additional motive for him is to promote the game in the capital.

I also promote volleyball in Kathmandu because people here only play cricket or football in open spaces, Magar said.

But not everyone comes to Tinkune to play volleyball. Others come to enjoy the winter sun.

To serve the crowd, there are small merchants selling water, panipuri, chatpatay, cookies, noodles, peanuts, oranges, and other snacks.

It’s been two weeks since I started selling chatpatay, panipuri and water. I earn Rs 2,000 every day, said Kalpana Raut, 57. I also enjoy the sun and do good business. Where there are people there are good things.

Upendra Bikram Purush, a local who was there to play volleyball with other youth, said the government should turn such spaces into recreation centers so that young people can engage.

These volleyball courts were set up by young people, and this is the best place to spend time, Purush said. The authorities should build table tennis boards and badminton courts here.

Over the years, he has witnessed the changes in the dilapidated space near Tribhuvan International Airport. When foreign dignitaries come by, it is covered during their visits, but then neglected.

Kathmandu Metropolitan City built a hill on the periphery with a green facade to hide it during the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinpings in 2019. But later the place had become a meeting place for drug users, prostitutes and hooligans. In 2014, during the 18th SAARC Summit, the ground was shielded with zinc roof plates, all of which disappeared immediately after the summit.

The Metropolitan City of Kathmandu has made numerous plans to build a model park in the area, but that has yet to be done.

Every year the city has allocated a budget to build a park in Tinkune, but the city alone cannot compensate the landowners, said Ishwor Man Dangol, city spokesman.

He appealed to the federal government to help pay the compensation.

The city is ready to build a park and other recreation centers here, Dangol said.

City officials say that while a fee has been paid for 21 ropanis land, the remaining owners are demanding more than Rs 3 million per anna (approximately 32 square meters) of land.

The government had acquired the land in 1976 with a promise to compensate the owners. However, the process to transfer the compensation did not begin until 2005, but by then the land price in the capital had already skyrocketed, leading to disputes over the compensation amount.

Many of my family members are yet to receive compensation. Every year the KMC makes a plan, but until the landowners receive compensation, this place will remain the same, said 35-year-old Narayan Parajuli, a local resident. There is a lack of open space in the city. The government must compensate the landowners and convert this space into a park.