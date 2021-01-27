Source – Seattle Seahawks plan to hire Los Angeles Rams’ Shane Waldron as attack coordinator





SEATTLE – The Seattle Seahawks are planning to hire Los Angeles Ram’s passing game coordinator Shane Waldron as their new offensive coordinator, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. 41-year-old Waldron has not played as an NFL assistant in any of his seven seasons. He spent the last four seasons with the Rams and was their passing game coordinator for the past three seasons. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll cast a wide net and took the time to find a new offensive coordinator to replace Brian Schottenheimer. Carroll interviewed candidates with and without a quarterback background, with former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn and Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach Kirby Wilson among those in the latter category. The Seahawks asked for an interview with Buffalo Bills quarterback coach Ken Dorsey.

1 Related In the end, Carroll picked off the Sean McVay boom for his fourth offensive coordinator since he was hired by Seattle in 2010. Waldron followed McVay to Los Angeles from the Washington Football Team, where he was an offensive quality control coach in 2016. an additional quarterback coach title in 2019. The Seahawks set a franchise record for points in 2020, Schottenheimer’s third season as their coordinator, but most of that success came early in the season, before Seattle’s attack hit a wall in the middle of the year. Their fight continued in their 30-20 wildcard loss to the Rams. The Seahawks announced their break with Schottenheimer on Jan. 12, citing philosophical differences. Quarterback Russell Wilson made it clear to both the team and reporters that he wanted to make his voice heard in the search for Schottenheimer’s replacement. Wilson’s Personal Quarterback Coach, Jake Heaps, tweeted his excitement about Schefter’s report that Waldron was the choice. Waldron’s departure means more sales for McVay staff. Defensive coordinator Brandon Staley was hired as the Los Angeles Chargers’ head coach, and aides Ray Agnew, Joe Barry and Aubrey Pleasant have taken on coaching duties elsewhere. The Rams’ front office lost Brad Holmes, who was hired by the Detroit Lions as their general manager.







