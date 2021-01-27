First, check out Notre Dame’s 2021 football schedule // UHND.com

After an unprecedented college football season in 2020, with Notre Dame joining the ACC full-time, the Fighting Irish will return to their independent schedule this fall. The Notre Dame 2021 football schedule features five ACC opponents, several historical rivals, and a few unique matchups. In order for Brian Kelly and the Irish to return to the playoffs, they have to stay committed every week because every opponent already has Notre Dame on their agenda.

At Florida State Seminoles

Notre Dame will face the Florida State Seminoles in a Sunday Night game on Labor Day Weekend. As with many matches on the schedule, it is uncertain what the pandemic will look like and how large the audience will be in the university’s football stadiums.

Regardless of audience volume, it will be a crucial test for a hungry Florida State program that finished 3-6 in Mike Norvells’ first season last season. The Seminoles have a lot of talent, and when they play with motivation, it will be a great battle.

Toledo missiles

The Toledo Rockets, from the Mid-American Conference, finished the season 4-2. Notre Dame played several MAC opponents under Coach Kelly such as Ball State, Bowling Green, Miami of Ohio and Western Michigan. There’s always one game the Irish grapple with every season, like the Ball State Cardinals in 2018.

It is important to start quickly and not repeat that feat.

Purdue Boilermakers

After a seven-year hiatus, Notre Dame will once again face their only rival in the state, the Purdue Boilermakers. These two programs have come together 86 times and will play every year from now through the 2028 season. Purdue is notorious for playing Notre Dame tough, and the Boilermakers even dismantled the Ohio State Buckeyes 49 to 20 in 2018.

Fortunately, Rondale Moore is heading to the NFL, but David Bell returns for the Boilermakers and is one of the best wide receivers in the country. Purdue is led by offensive guru Jeff Brohm, who is one of the best play-callers in the country. Drew Brees may also comment on this game, which would add to the storylines.

Wisconsin Badgers (Soldier Field)

Unfortunately, these two programs didn’t converge at Lambeau Field last season, but they will collide in Chicago for the 2021 campaign. The Badgers ended the year 4-3 with a win over Wake Forest in their bowl game.

The storyline of this matchup will definitely be the quarterback fight. Graham Mertz to former Wisconsin standout Jack Coan, now possibly the starting quarterback for the Fighting Irish. It should be a great clash between the neutral locations.

Cincinnati Bearcats

This game will be one of the most anticipated matches of the entire football season. Notre Dame is coming off a playoff gig, and the Bearcats were the top five schools without power a year ago. If Cincinnati wants to be the first school without power to make it to the playoffs, this is a game they must win.

There are many links between these programs with Brian Kelly, Mike Denbrock and most recently Marcus Freeman. When this game was on the line a few years ago, I don’t believe anyone could have expected this potential top 10 showdown.

At Virginia Tech Hokies

Virginia Tech went 5-6 last season with a 45-10 loss against Clemson Tigers. Since Frank Beamer left, the Hokies have been in the middle of the Atlantic Coast Conference peloton. The program also lost longtime defensive coordinator Bud Foster a few years ago after 24 seasons, which hasn’t helped.

Brian Kelly was able to dominate in Blacksburg in 2018 and it is uncertain how difficult this will be when the Irish travel to Lane Stadium.

USC Trojans

The USC Trojans finished 4-1 with a loss to Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship Game and were a good team, but not a great team under Clay Helton. Kedon Slovis returns as the quarterback for the Trojans and becomes one of the country’s top players.

Notre Dame has been controlling this series since B came to South Bend, but USC always gives the Irish their best shot. When these two rivals met in South Bend in 2019, Notre Dame escaped with a 3-point victory.

North Carolina Tar Heels

North Carolina will be one of the biggest challenges on Brian Kelly’s schedule. The Tar Heels are on the rise under Mack Brown and gave Texas A&M everything they could handle in the Orange Bowl, albeit without some key players. Sam Howell is one of the Heisman favorites coming fall and Marcus Freeman will try to finish him off like Clark Lea in Chapel Hill last season.

Fortunately, North Carolina is coming to South Bend this time. The Tar Heels were in the top 15 for most of the 2020 season and expect to score high again.

Navy Midshipmen

Notre Dame is on a 3-game winning streak against their old rival, the Navy Midshipmen, and the Fighting Irish have won 8 of the last 9 games. Last season, Ken Niumatalolo and Navy finished 3-7. Expect the Navy to have a resilient season under Niumatalolo, as they always have.

Marcus Freeman does have experience with the triple option. Last season, his Bearcats held the Army Black Knights at 10 points, and his defense shutout Navy in 2018.

Virginia Cavaliers

The last time these two programs met in Virginia, the game was an instant classic. In 2015, Malik Zaire left the game with an injury, and DeShone Kizer stepped in as quarterback as he led the Irish to a comeback victory in Charlottesville.

Virginia continued to improve under Head Coach Bronco Mendenhall and even played in the Orange Bowl in 2019. Mendenhall will look forward to a schedule this fall that defines victory over the Irish.

Georgia Tech yellow jackets

The Yellow Jackets finished 3-7, including a 31 to 13 loss to Notre Dame. Geoff Collins has had a hard time switching the program from the triple option. This will be the last home game of the 2021 season and Brian Kelly will try to improve the schedule to 30-6-1 all time against the Yellow Jackets.

At Stanford Cardinal

Brian Kelly returns to Palo Alto and will try to win back-to-back road races at Stanford for the first time since the 2005 and 2007 seasons. Notre Dame was finally able to take a win in 2019, and the Cardinal has struggled under David Shaw lately.

A few years ago this was one of the best rivalries in college football, and the Cardinal was always on the lookout for a New Years Six match, but the Irish have won two and want to continue this recent success.

Final thoughts on Notre Dame’s schedule for 2021

Brian Kelly is looking for his 3rd playoff appearance. After two playoff appearances in college football over the past three seasons, the schedule should expect nothing less in 2021. This schedule is full of good opponents but no top 5 teams from now on. The Irish should be preferred in just about every game this season and shouldn’t face potential playoff opponents like Clemson and Ohio State until 2022.

The Fighting Irish must continue their physical dominance and take advantage of their home atmosphere as their strongest opponents visit South Bend. If Notre Dame and Brian Kelly can achieve that, they have a chance to make it to the playoffs again.