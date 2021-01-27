Fogelman, Trojans defeated Windom Area 4-2 in girls’ hockey





Senior forward Ashton Fogelman scored Worthington’s first two goals for a 2-0 lead over Troy. Finally she got out of her shell. This will certainly give us a boost to move forward, said head coach Chad Nickel. If it seems unusual to hear a coach speak about Fogelman in those terms, it’s probably because it is. Fogelman was the team’s top scorer last year and Shell no doubt has more than its share by the end of the season. But Tuesday’s goals were her first in 2021 when the Trojans improved to 2-1. It was a slow start, we just regained our lead and just got in shape, Fogelman said after the game, not only talking about herself, but the team in general. But I feel that I am finally taking it a step further and making a start.

My mind was ready to go, but I feel my body wasn’t. Very slow process, but it is starting to improve, she concluded. The late start to the hockey season meant that players could not get straight out of the starting gate. But Nickel believes his team is starting to make a claim. On Friday, the Trojans defeated Windom Area 3-1 on the road. I think they did very well. Even an improvement compared to Friday. The girls are starting to gain mental confidence in each other, Nickel said of the match on Tuesday. The puck in the attack zone is phenomenal. Their confidence in their ability to skate the puck and pass it on to their teammates is enormous. Fogelman got her first goal at 10:42 am with a short shot directly in front of the net, and Kory Nickel got the assist. Then with 9:30 remaining in the first, Fogelman scored again from the same general area, assisted by Kessey Aljets. Both teams scored once in the second period. Worthington made it 3-0 on a shot from Aubree Pederson with 8:08 going. Windom Area came on the board at 1:54 with a shot from Ellyson Bang, as Miranda Cory got the assist. For almost the entire third period, it looked like Worthington would be victorious with the same score it won on Friday. But the Eagles’ Ella Dockter scored moments after a Worthington rival attempted to stop a loose puck, giving the last 47.6 seconds at least a bit of drama. But there was actually no drama, except to see Van Edes fly away, who lazily made his way into the middle of the empty WAHS net. Afterwards, Fogelman said the team is feeling pretty good at the moment. I now feel like a lot of girls are taking things seriously because it’s a short season. They knocked him over, she explained. Windom Area 0 1 1 – 2 Worthington 2 1 1-4

