The New South Wales couple are celebrating their love of table tennis with Australia Day

Tom Boyd has defended the veteran game and won 10 gold medals Mr. and Mrs. Boyd helped establish the Kiama Table Tennis Club This dynamic pair of table tennis players has been promoting the sport for decades, and now they both have Australia Day honors in recognition of their work. The couple have received Medals of the Order of Australia for their table tennis merits. News of the award ceremony sparked spicy gatherings at the Kiama Table Tennis Club on Australia Day. Kiama Table Tennis Club members are backed by Tom and Joy Boyd who receive the Australia Day honors. (ABC Illawarra: Kelly Fuller) As paddles flew and bouncing balls created a high-speed cacophony across five tables, the members cheered the pair. In between games, Ms. Boyd spoke to the ABC and said the honor would be good for the sport. ‘It’s not for me. It’s for table tennis, ”she said. From her wheelchair, Mrs. Boyd showed skill and speed with her serve, backhand and volley. Joy Boyd says she has had many opportunities in table tennis even after her legs stopped working. (ABC Illawarra: Kelly Fuller) “I’m playing well given all the excitement,” she said. Mrs. Boyd has been playing since she was a teenager.

After leg surgery in 1998, she had to use a wheelchair, but her love for the game has endured. She won a bronze medal in table tennis for wheelchair athletes at the Commonwealth Games in Manchester in 2002. “Who would have thought I would have these opportunities when my legs stopped working, so it was great,” said Ms. Boyd. Tom Boyd has played table tennis all his life, but didn’t begin to make his mark until he was in his 50s. He helped set up the Australian Veteran Championships and went on to win 10 gold medals. “I’m in my nineties now, so it’s a sport that has kept me going, and it keeps you on your toes in terms of your health,” said Mr. Boyd. “It is an honor to be nominated and to receive the award.” Tom and Joy Boyd helped set up the Kiama Table Tennis Club. (ABC Illawarra: Kelly Fuller) The couple helped found the Kiama Table Tennis Club, which has a growing membership base of more than 70 people, most of them over 70. Buoyed by the Boyd’s success, club members say they plan to pursue the Kiama Council to help them find a bigger venue. “It gets the old folks to take a hit, practice and improve their skills,” said Ms. Boyd. “It is also good socially, because otherwise many of them would be alone at home. “And they improve after a short while, they get a lot of shots back.”

