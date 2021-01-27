Organizers at IOC, Tokyo plan to roll out a playbook on how to safely host Olympics amid pandemic

TOKYO – Remember the word: playbook.

This is the rulebook that the organizers of the IOC and Tokyo will roll out next week to explain how 15,400 Olympic and Paralympic athletes and tens of thousands of others will try to safely enter Japan when the Olympics begin in just under six months.

The organizers and the International Olympic Committee are finally making their schedule public, hoping to back out against reports that the Olympic Games will be canceled, with Tokyo and much of Japan still in a state of emergency and the cases of COVID- 19 increase.

The rollout at the Olympic headquarters in Switzerland is scheduled for February 4, with Tokyo likely on February 5.

“We created four different scenarios, one with travel restrictions, clusters – to one where the pandemic was almost gone,” said Lucia Montanarella, head of the IOC media operations, at a panel discussion held by the International Sports Press Association on Tuesday.

“The current scenario is very similar to one we had created, with the pandemic still below us, and some countries can control it, others cannot.”

The playbook is about creating safe bubbles in Tokyo, and it will be updated with changing protocols as it nears its July 23 opening. The Paralympic Games are scheduled to open on August 24.

Athletes and those traveling to Japan – coaches, judges, media, broadcasters, VIPs – are likely to go through a period of self-quarantine before leaving home. This will be followed by tests at the airport, tests arriving in Japan and frequent tests for those staying at the Athletes Village on Tokyo Bay.

“We know we are facing a huge challenge, this is to create a bubble for all athletes,” said Montanarella. “One thing is to create a bubble for 200 athletes in just one sport, and quite another is to create a bubble for thousands of athletes from different sports.”

An important unanswered question concerns fans. How many fans are allowed to enter the locations? Will fans from abroad be admitted?

Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto said on Tuesday that the decision will be announced “by spring”. Fewer fans means more costs for Japan. The local organizing committee expected to receive $ 800 million from ticket sales. Any shortage will have to be absorbed by Japanese government agencies.

Craig Spence, a spokesman for the International Paralympic Committee, said the organizers should get the support of the Japanese public amid polls showing that 80% of those surveyed believe the Olympics should be canceled or postponed.

“If you’re an athlete or stakeholder, you can’t get on a plane until you’ve passed a negative test,” Spence told the Associated Press. “When you see the number of tests we are going to do [on site], that should reassure people. “

IOC chairman Thomas Bach, who has said vaccines are not “mandatory”, still insists that all participants be vaccinated. The World Health Organization said earlier this week that Olympic athletes should not be prioritized over health workers, the elderly and the frail.

The IOC has allowed its high-profile members to speak in public.

IOC member Sebastian Coe was on Japanese television on Wednesday, and IOC member Dick Pound suggested last week that the “most realistic way to proceed” was to prioritize athletes. He faced a lot of opposition.

The IOC receives almost 75% of its income from the sale of broadcasting rights. The Tokyo Olympics could be worth $ 2 billion to $ 3 billion in rights revenue, making the Japanese Games a financial necessity – even if it becomes primarily a televised-only event.

“It’s a difficult project with a number of requirements,” IOC board member Gerardo Werthein told Argentine news site Infobae. “Circumstances force us to do these things, and it’s a big challenge.”

Japan has more than 5,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19, but the health care system is under pressure with deaths and new cases. A rollout of vaccines is expected next month, but for much of the general public later in the spring.

The president of the Japan Medical Association issued a warning last week when asked about the Olympics and possible patients from abroad.

“A lot of people will be from abroad, and it’s a huge number, even with just the athletes,” said Dr. Toshio Nakagawa. “In this situation, if coronavirus patients appear among them while a collapse of the medical system is taking place and spreading, it will not be possible to accept them. Unless a miracle happens, such as the introduction of the vaccine suddenly succeeds or a cure. suddenly found, we cannot accept more patients. “