John Millman wanted to go into hotel quarantine as a volunteer

But with the chaos of the recent border closures, Millman was originally trapped in Queensland before driving to Melbourne from Canberra to begin his Australian Open journey. The world number 38 spoke The age and The Sydney Morning Herald just before training at Xavier College in Kew on Wednesday. In the end I was actually not allowed to [go into quarantine for a second time] with government restrictions. It was a bit chaotic, he said. You have to be adaptive and think hard and just do what you can to get on the track. It wasn’t a prospect that made me jump out of my skin, but it was an option before it wasn’t an option.

While with his coach, a big draw for Millman was to go into quarantine, as was the opportunity to train in Melbourne Park. Although he has been able to live and train normally, he has not been able to practice on the spot, where rumors have circulated that conditions are very different from last year. I heard it very quickly this year, Millman said. I heard they may have changed the composition of that GreenSet surface we first saw in Australia last year. Last year sand came out of the track, especially in Brisbane, so that indicates it has very grip and quite difficult to continue.

Loading GreenSet Worldwide was appointed as the official supplier to Tennis Australia in mid-2019 and the new court surface made its Australian Open debut at last year’s tournament. The company is owned and managed by former Spanish player Javier Sanchez Vicario. The Australian Open had previously used California Sports Surfaces. But it seems that the courts aren’t the only thing that’s changing. I managed to hit the balls for the first time, and the balls I feel behave very differently, Millman said.

They fly around the track a bit, which makes it a bit more difficult to control and makes for even faster conditions. It will likely favor those guys who can get through their service games, the bigger hitters of the balls. I think it will benefit them. While Australian number 1 de Minaur takes on Spanish counterpart Rafael Nadal, Millman faces world number 13 Roberto Bautista Agut. Bautista Agut, who is undefeated on tour against Millman, made headlines last week when he compared hotel quarantine to being in prison. These people have no idea about tennis, about practice courts, about anything. That’s why it’s a complete disaster, he said at the time.

While Millman said some players would try to use that incident to give them a psychological advantage, the Australian believes his opponent has been treated unfairly throughout the saga. Loading He had a conversation with his manager which he thought was full of confidence and one of his managers went there and published that. I know that when I was in quarantine I spoke quite negatively about the experience because that was the free space I was in during the two weeks of lockdown. I think we’ve all been there and done that and I think we need to empathize a little bit.

A calm and confident Millman enters the Australian Open with strong momentum after winning his first ATP Tour title in Kazakhstan late last year.