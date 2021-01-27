‘Sloppy’ hockey is the name of the game at the start of the NHL season

With a breakout that delayed the Dallas Stars opening game, Rick Bowness got to watch a lot of hockey for the first few nights of the NHL season. It was not a coach’s dream.

It was fun hockey, but it was a bit sloppy, Bowness said. And that is to be expected.

Sloppy is the term used throughout the league to describe the game in the first two weeks of the season. After no exhibition games and no action at all for seven teams in the last 10 months, there have been many odd-man rushes and errors, averaging six goals per game.

Only strong goaltending has kept it from looking like the high-scoring, wide-open 80s.

Guys are definitely a bit rusty, said Tampa Bays Stanley Cup captain Steven Stamkos. You don’t realize how important exhibition games are until you don’t have one to just get some timing.

Timing has been confused by a large number of injuries and some virus-related absences. Teams are shaking their lineups more and losing the kind of chemistry that usually builds up during training camp and in the season.

We were always throwing guys in and out and it’s hard to get some continuity, said Bowness, whose Stars have only played three games so far. And it’s not just us. There are many teams in the league. So that adds to this slightly sloppy game.

Sloppy could be synonymous with being undisciplined, and referees practice whistling and raising an arm in the air. The games have averaged over seven penalties each so far, adding to New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz’s theory that special teams now seem to be the difference makers every night.

Some goalkeepers turn out to be difference makers, such as islanders Semyon Varlamov, who stopped 81 of the first 82 shots he encountered. All divisional play was designed to help skaters who only needed to study the 12 to 15 goalkeepers they encountered, but he benefited from years of experience in the NHL.

Every time you play the game, the attackers will always try to surprise you with a different move and everyone will try to do different things on the ice, Varlamov said. When you play against the best players in the league that often, you naturally start to learn what they do to you, what they try to do, so you try to learn these things.

The learning process is taking place at every position right now, and acclimating to a 56-game season should bring some more structure in the coming weeks. San Jose coach Bob Boughner has already noticed a difference

Everyone is more comfortable with their systems and the games are getting a bit tighter, he said. You already felt that. Guys are starting to get into it again.

SHARKS SECTION HOUSE?

The San Jose Sharks have been the NHL nomads ever since they opened a training camp in Arizona over a ban on contact sports by Santa Clara County, California. Their first two home games, scheduled for February 1 and 3, will be played in Glendale, Arizona, but their home country, along with the state, has lifted the restrictions, potentially opening a path home.

We’ve stayed in five-star hotels, are allowed to play hockey, so I can’t complain, said defender Marc-Edouard Vlasic. But I love to watch my dogs walk with them, play with them and see my wife too. But at some point I can go home here.

CARCILLOS VENTURE

Retired NHL attacker Daniel Carcillo, who has suffered severe traumatic brain injury, co-founder of a psychedelic drug company Wesana in the hope of helping other current and former players and others deal with the mental and physical pain that comes with it. It started with a conversation with ex-teammate Riley Cote about cannabis and evolved into something that Carcillo hopes can help more than just athletes.

We would work with and engage in trials of the veteran community, the senior community and also women of domestic violence, Carcillo said by phone last week. It’s a problem in many demographics, and you always want to create that community sense of healing and people who support each other in that process.

Carcillo and representatives have been in contact with the NHL Alumni Association and NFLPA alumni to participate in studies, which are the next step ahead of the FDA and other approvals.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Not only will Boston in Washington on Saturday be former Bruins captain Zdeno Charas’ first game with the Capitals against his old team, it could also be the season debut of First-Team NHL All-Star winger David Pastrnak. Last season’s fellow Rocket Richard Trophy winner (with Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin), Pastrnak underwent hip surgery in September and didn’t get back in touch with the practice until Monday.

It’s no fun getting hit for the first time after four months, Pastrnak said. It’s been a long way. Overall, it’s been a long time so I’m clearly itching to get out of there.

It could also be that Ovechkins will return after missing four games due to COVID-19 protocols.

LEADERS (until Monday)

Goals: Travis Konecny ​​(Philadelphia), Mikko Rantanen (Colorado), Bo Horvat (Vancouver) and Tyler Toffoli (Montreal), each with 5; Assists: Anze Kopitar (Los Angeles), 9; Points: Kopitar, Horvat, Connor McDavid (Edmonton) and Mitch Marner (Toronto), each with 10; Ice Time: Brent Burns (San Jose), 28:07); Goals-versus-average: Varlamov, 0.33; Retention rate: Varlamov, .988.

