Super matchup between QBs Mahomes, Brady for NFL title

There has never been a Super Bowl match of accomplished quarterbacks like the one next week between Tampa Bays Tom Brady and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes.

This will be the sixth Super Bowl game between former AP NFL MVPs, the second between former Super Bowl MVP-winning quarterbacks, and the first between players who previously won both awards.

Brady has won a record six Super Bowl titles, four Super MVPs and three MVP awards since becoming a starter in New England in 2001.

Just getting started in his career, Mahomes already has one league MVP and one Super Bowl MVP to his name and is back in the title game for the second time.

Former MVPs’ first Super Bowl game in the league came in the 1976 season when Oaklands Ken Stabler (1974 winner) beat Minnesota Minnesota Tarkenton (1975 winner).

Denvers John Elway was part of the next two MVP matchups, losing to San Franciscos Joe Montana after the 1989 season and defeating Green Bays Brett Favre eight years later.

Then it happened again in consecutive seasons in 2015-16, with Denvers Peyton Manning defeating Carolinas Cam Newton and Brady Atlantas defeating Matt Ryan.

Brady was also part of the only previous Super Bowl MVP matchup to lose a rematch to Eli Manning and the New York Giants after the 2011 season.

This will also be the second time in NFL history that the past two championship quarterbacks will compete in the title game. The only other time it happened was in 1943 when Washington’s Sammy Baugh faced Chicagos Sid Luckman. Baugh had won the title with Washington in 1942 and Luckman with the Bears in 1941.

Brady is also the fourth quarterback to start Super Bowls for two franchises, joining Peyton Manning (Indianapolis and Denver), Kurt Warner (Rams and Arizona), and Craig Morton (Dallas and Denver).

CELEBRATE HOME: The Bucs will be the first team to play the Super Bowl in their home stadium, although two others got to play for the title in their home market.

In the 1979 season, the Los Angeles Rams went to the Super Bowl against Pittsburgh at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, where they lost to the Steelers 31-19.

Five years later, the San Francisco 49ers took the title just a few miles south of their home in Candlestick Park with a 38-16 win over the Miami Dolphins at Stanford Stadium.

With a victory on February 7, the Bucs are the first team in the NFL, NBA, NHL or Major League Baseball to win everything at their home ground since the Golden State Warriors did in the 2017 NBA Finals against Cleveland. Every title since has been won on the road or on neutral ground in the Super Bowl or in a coronavirus bubble.

The last time the NFL champion ended the season by winning a title at his home stadium was in the 1965 season when Vince Lombardis Green Bay Packers beat the Cleveland Browns 23-12 at Lambeau Field in the final season before the Super Bowl .

GOING WILD: Tampa Bay was the first team in 10 years to reach the Super Bowl despite not winning the division.

The Bucs hope to follow the path the Green Bay Packers took in the 2010 season when they finished second in the NFC North, but won the Super Bowl against Pittsburgh.

The Packers were the sixth wild card team to win everything, joining the Oakland Raiders (1980 season), Denver (1997), Baltimore (2000), Pittsburgh (2005) and the New York Giants (2007).

No team has even made it to the Super Bowl after playing in the wildcard round since 2012 when Baltimore and San Francisco did. The Ravens won that match 34-31.

KEEP IT NEAR: No one has been able to blow out Patrick Mahomes since he took over as Chiefs starter in 2018. Mahomes has lost only nine games as a starter, most lopsided being a 40-32 defeat to the Raiders last October for his lone loss in its past 26 starts.

He also lost twice with seven points, twice with six, three times with three and once with one point. The last time Mahomes lost more than one ball possession in a game was in his senior year in college at Texas Tech, when the Red Raiders fell 66-10 against the state of Iowa on November 19, 2016.

