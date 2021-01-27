Former Lowell soccer coach Noel Dean gets a new appearance





Noel Dean is back in the game, although the games he will now coach are in Georgia. Tift County School officials announced on Tuesday that the former Lowell coach has been hired to coach the varsity soccer team at Tift County High Schools. Dean retired in June 2018 after 22 years of coaching the Red Arrows. Dean’s new school is located in Tifton, Georgia, and has approximately 2,200 students. Coach Dean understands hard work, success and what it means to be a Blue Devil, said Tift County Director Chad Stone. I’d like to see him work with our student athletes and develop a football program that makes us better today than yesterday. Dean was not available for comment, but he posted a message on his Twitter account. Dean coached the Red Arrows to state championships in 2002, 2004 and 2009, as well as three runner-up and 245 race wins. The Red Arrows won 13 district and nine regional crowns under Dean and made nine trips to the state semi-finals. Dean was not only one of Michigan’s most successful coaches, but he was also recognized for his work in the community. Dean created the Pink Arrow Game, which he introduced in 2008 and has raised more than $ 2 million for families and individuals affected by cancer. We are pleased to welcome Coach Dean to the Blue Devil Nation, said Adam Hathaway, the superintendent of Tift County Schools. Our process led us to become one of the most successful high school football coaches in the country. Coach Dean has a long history of success as a head coach, leader and member of his local community. We couldn’t be more excited to add a coach of his caliber to our athletic program and the faculty at Tift County High School. Dean and his wife have four children. His youngest child, Doak Dean, is a senior at Lowell and has committed to wrestling at Harvard, where his brothers Cannon and Zeth have studied and competed in competitions. His sister, Darby, plays football at Ferris State University. LAKE Dean family trifecta: Lowell senior wrestles at Harvard, just like brothers

