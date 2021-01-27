Sports
Grigor Dimitrov’s reality check for whinging tennis stars
Bulgarian tennis star Grigor Dimitrov has hit back on his fellow opponents and called for softer quarantine standards, with the world’s number 19 declaring that “some kind of sacrifice” must be made by everyone.
Dimitrov is no stranger to the virus after he tested positive for COVID-19 during his performance at Novak Djokovic’s controversial exhibition event last year.
Dimitrov, Djokovic and his wife were among the many who tested positive at the event where few COVID-19 biosecurity measures were taken as Europe battled the pandemic.
With the Australian Open slated for February 8, Tennis Australia officials and the Victorian state government have been busy rolling back requests for softer quarantine protocols, with Djokovic issuing a series of ‘demands’ when a number of players spoke out against imprisonment at their hotel. Rooms.
However, Dimitrov, who said he understood the argument of his fellow players, admitted that it was more important to remember “what happens outside of tennis”.
“Everyone wants to find the best way to prepare for a slam. We can sit here and criticize, but it doesn’t help, it is what it is,” he said. Nine news.
“It is an authority above us over which we have no voice and no power.
“Tennis Australia have done such a fantastic job of planning the upcoming events in the midst of a pandemic. They have done such a great job.
“You can have your own opinion on so many different things, but you can’t forget what’s happening all over the world, what’s happening outside of tennis
“We’re a sport that has to be outside, play and all these things. But it’s the circumstance. We all have to make some kind of sacrifice to some degree.
“It can happen to anyone. I got this virus last year, and I was home for three weeks.”
Djokovic claims that quarantine requests were ‘misinterpreted’
Dimitrov also started his battle with the coronavirus, revealing that he wondered if a quick return to court was the right decision.
“It wasn’t a good time for me when I got it. It put so many things in such a different perspective for me,” he added.
“I thought, should it take a longer break instead of putting myself in danger again and contracting the virus?”
“At first it was a big adjustment. Slowly but surely I felt that I was making progress and getting on with how I wanted to live.
‘I could have it again. I could get stuck somewhere again.
“We are not out of danger yet, we must be respectful and 100 percent accountable for our actions.”
The former number three in the world admitted that his “physicality” was hit hardest when he eventually lost weight and was forced to rebuild his health.
“The first days were the hardest and hardest for me. I lowered my physicality, it took me a month to get back to a certain level,” said Dimitrov.
“I had to do stress tests. My cardio dropped a lot. My muscles, I lost quite a bit.
‘It wasn’t that bad, but as an athlete it takes so much time to regain strength and regain strength. I have never been ill and have never had a serious injury.
“I was physically good, but my health was not at a good level.”
For a daily dose of the best of the latest news and exclusive content from Wide World of Sports, subscribe to our newsletter at click here!
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]