Grigor Dimitrov’s reality check for whinging tennis stars

Bulgarian tennis star Grigor Dimitrov has hit back on his fellow opponents and called for softer quarantine standards, with the world’s number 19 declaring that “some kind of sacrifice” must be made by everyone.

Dimitrov is no stranger to the virus after he tested positive for COVID-19 during his performance at Novak Djokovic’s controversial exhibition event last year.

Dimitrov, Djokovic and his wife were among the many who tested positive at the event where few COVID-19 biosecurity measures were taken as Europe battled the pandemic.

With the Australian Open slated for February 8, Tennis Australia officials and the Victorian state government have been busy rolling back requests for softer quarantine protocols, with Djokovic issuing a series of ‘demands’ when a number of players spoke out against imprisonment at their hotel. Rooms.

However, Dimitrov, who said he understood the argument of his fellow players, admitted that it was more important to remember “what happens outside of tennis”.

Grigor Dimitrov (Getty)

“Everyone wants to find the best way to prepare for a slam. We can sit here and criticize, but it doesn’t help, it is what it is,” he said. Nine news.

“It is an authority above us over which we have no voice and no power.

“Tennis Australia have done such a fantastic job of planning the upcoming events in the midst of a pandemic. They have done such a great job.

“You can have your own opinion on so many different things, but you can’t forget what’s happening all over the world, what’s happening outside of tennis

“We’re a sport that has to be outside, play and all these things. But it’s the circumstance. We all have to make some kind of sacrifice to some degree.

“It can happen to anyone. I got this virus last year, and I was home for three weeks.”

Djokovic claims that quarantine requests were ‘misinterpreted’

Dimitrov also started his battle with the coronavirus, revealing that he wondered if a quick return to court was the right decision.

“It wasn’t a good time for me when I got it. It put so many things in such a different perspective for me,” he added.

“I thought, should it take a longer break instead of putting myself in danger again and contracting the virus?”

“At first it was a big adjustment. Slowly but surely I felt that I was making progress and getting on with how I wanted to live.

‘I could have it again. I could get stuck somewhere again.

“We are not out of danger yet, we must be respectful and 100 percent accountable for our actions.”

Grigor Dimitrov (Getty)

The former number three in the world admitted that his “physicality” was hit hardest when he eventually lost weight and was forced to rebuild his health.

“The first days were the hardest and hardest for me. I lowered my physicality, it took me a month to get back to a certain level,” said Dimitrov.

“I had to do stress tests. My cardio dropped a lot. My muscles, I lost quite a bit.

‘It wasn’t that bad, but as an athlete it takes so much time to regain strength and regain strength. I have never been ill and have never had a serious injury.

“I was physically good, but my health was not at a good level.”

