Preview: Nuggets are trying to continue their hot streak against the Miami Heat





It was a touch and go for a while, but the Denver Nuggets seem to be figuring things out. Nikola Jokic is almost an average triple-double and plays at MVP level. Jamal Murray looks injured but still shows flashes of his bubble self (when not ejected because he inadvertently socked guys between the legs). Michael Porter Jr. is back and unabashedly empties three. Gary Harris can shoot the ball again. Monte Morris and JaMychal Green run what has turned into a pretty deadly banking unit when it wants to. All of this, and the Nuggets are winners of nine out of twelve, riding a four-game win streak in tonight’s matchup against the Miami Heat. The Heat were the lovers of the Eastern Conference after a courageous flight to the NBA Finals before falling on the Lakers. They were supposed to be on another serious run in 2021, but so far covid and injuries have said otherwise. Jimmy Butler was injured on Christmas Day and missed a few games, then came back, but has been out for Covid health and safety protocols since January 10 and is already listed as ‘out’ for tonight. The Heat has lost six of the last eight games dating back to that era without their star. As such, the Nuggets should be able to nod and extend their win streak. Who: Denver Nuggets (10-7) at Miami Heat (6-10) When: 5.30pm MST Where: American Airlines Arena How to Watch / Listen: Denver Stiffs doesn’t condone piracy unless it’s the romanticized 18th century type. AltitudeTV where available. League Pass for non-Denver market viewers. Appear on Zoom. 92.5 FM KKSE Altitude Sports Radio Rival Blog: Hot Hot Hoops Projected setups Position Nuggets Warmth Position Nuggets Warmth PG Jamal Murray Goran Dragic SG Gary Harris Duncan Robinson SF Will Barton Rev. Okpala PF Paul Millsap Kelly Olynk C. Nikola Jokic Bam adebayo Bank Monte Morris, Michael Porter Jr., JaMychal Green Kendrick Nunn, Andre Iguodala, Gabe Vincent Injury report: PJ Dozier – out (hamstring), Greg Whittington – out (knee); Jimmy Butler – off (ankle), Moe Harkless – off (thigh), Meyers Leonard – off (shoulder), Goran Dragic – questionable (groin), Tyler Herro – questionable (neck), Avery Bradley – questionable (health and safety) Three things to watch Nikola Jokic v Bam Adebayo The last time the Nuggets were in South Beach, Nikola Jokic put down a monster triple-double and hit a match winner over Adebayo. That was two years ago, of course, and Adebayo still hadn’t fully broken out at the All-Star he is today. We all know Jokic is picking up absurd numbers this year, but so does Bam. He averages 20.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 0.9 blocks and is well on his way to another All-Star appearance. With Butler offside, tonight’s premiere matchup belongs in the middle. Gary Harris Three-Ballin Look, it got off to a really bad start for Gary when he went 4-for-29 out of three in the first eight games. Since then, however, he’s been 18-out-of-36 and has opened Denvers insult. The Nuggets are 6-1 in the last seven games Harris has played, where he shoots that 50% clip from outside the arch. It is wonderful to see Harris punish his opponents for leaving him open when they double Jokic. YES MIKE It was fun seeing Michael Porter Jr. back. Really fun. MPJ put on his second 30-point game of the season on Monday to seal victory in Dallas, but he was also huge on the glass for a banking unit that desperately needed it. His defense wasn’t bad either. I’m not going to argue whether or not he should start – as Malone said, it’s about who ends up and if he’s going to drop bombs in the fourth quarter like he did in Dallas, then hell goes on in that role.

