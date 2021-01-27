Kevin Boss thinks the best football level is high school | Sport





Add Kevin Boss to the list of people who believe that high school football is the best football level. The owner of Boss Sports Performance in Bend has the authority to go into the subject after playing six seasons in the NFL, including winning a Super Bowl with the New York Giants in 2008 after college playing for Western Oregon . High school football, said the Philomath High grad, was football in its purest form. The further you get, the more is at stake, there are things that can weaken the pleasure level, Boss said. People always joke that the NFL stands for the No Fun League, and I had a blast playing in the NFL and I can also understand how it got that name. Boss joined Bulletin Sports Talk to discuss the lessons he learned on his way from an under-recruited small-town athlete to the realization that he may have a professional future in a sport that was once second fiddle to him after basketball. After losing my senior year in the first round of the playoffs, I thought this was my last football game, Boss said. Today, kids commit as juniors in high school. When I walked off the court I had already changed my mindset to win a state basketball championship and we were able to do that. As I walked off that field that night, I remember one of my soccer coaches putting his arm around me and saying, You know what Kevin, I don’t think this will be your last soccer game. Boss landed on the Western Oregons football and basketball teams. After a freshman season for red shirts, Boss found himself on a tight end in the starting lineup. The next step to the NFL was not certain. That was until a scout watched a movie in the tight West Oregon end room and evaluated another player on another team and saw flashes of No. 11 play for the Wolves. It was a coincidence that he decided to watch the movie in our sleek conference room, Boss recalled. Long story short, he watches the movie while (the tight ends) have a meeting on the side. I remember him turning and looking at me and he said, Is that you out there, No. 11? And I was like Yah. And he said you’re going to play in the NFL. Also discussed in Bulletin Sports Talk was the importance of a multisport athlete in a world of sports specialization and the time he was fined by Tom Coughlin for not wearing thigh pads during practice during his beginner season with the Giants.

