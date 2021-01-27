Nadal, Serena supports strict COVID-19 protocols in Australia





(Reuters) – Rafa Nadal believes tennis players have the privilege of participating in the Australian Open during the COVID-19 pandemic and urged fellow participants to have a broader perspective on the country’s stringent health measures. About 1,200 participants were allowed to fly to Australia for the tennis summer as thousands of residents are unable to return home due to travel restrictions. Players will serve 14 days of isolation during which they will be allowed to practice outside their rooms for five hours each day to train for the first Grand Slam of the year, which will be delayed for three weeks and will be played from February 8-21. But 72 players have been locked in their rooms after passengers on the charter flights that took them to Australia tested positive for the virus. Nadal, along with top players like Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams, isolates himself in Adelaide and said he felt sorry for those in harsh isolation. But when we got here, we knew the measures would be tough because we knew the country is doing well with the pandemic, the Spaniard told CNN. It’s normal to complain in some way, but then again if you have a little broader perspective on what’s going on … you see how many are dying around the world. You see how many people lose their father, their mother, without being able to say goodbye. It’s real, that’s what’s happening in my country, for example. Close people to me are suffering from this situation. Australia has recorded more than 22,000 cases and 909 deaths from the novel coronavirus. It had no new local cases for the 10th consecutive day on Wednesday. After the 14-day isolation, players are allowed to train normally and participate in tune-up events next week. The world in general is suffering, so we can’t complain, Nadal added. You have to stay a little more positive. I feel that today we are privileged people who have the opportunity to continue doing our job. The organizers also received support from 23-time Grand Slam winner Williams, who traveled to Australia with three-year-old daughter Olympia. It’s super, super strict, but it’s really good, she said on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. It’s crazy and super intense, but it’s super good because after that you can have a new normal like we were used to this time in the United States last year. It’s definitely hard for a three-year-old to be in the hotel all day, but it’s worth it because you want everyone to be safe at the end of the day. Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; edited by Stephen Coates

