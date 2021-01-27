Sports
GIRLS HOCKEY: Wild 3rd period drums up drama despite 6-3 BHS loss
The girls’ hockey team at Bemidji High School and St. Cloud combined for eight goals in the final frame on Tuesday, turning a slow-moving start into a wild sprint to the finish. In the end, the Icebreakers had the final say with a 6-3 win over BHS over the First National Rink, dropping the Lumberjacks to 0-4 in the season.
It happened so quickly, Bemidji head coach Mike Johnson said of the third period fireworks. It’s just that wave of emotions. I really felt on the couch that the kids thought they could come back and actually win this game. That was just good to see. Early in the year, young team, will certainly grow from here.
A slow opening period ended winless, and the second period ended just 1-0 St. Cloud despite the Icebreakers (1-3) outpacing the Jacks 23-1 in the frame.
With one second to go in a power play, Ally Breidenbach buried a rebound that seeped through the legs of BHS goalkeeper Nettie Kimbles. Cailey Davidson earned the assist during the game to make it a 1-0 game at 11:09.
The fury of the third period came in a flash, however, as goals piled up left and right – and left and right again.
Bemidji sophomore Bella Webb (10) will compete for the puck in the first period against St. Cloud on the First National Rink on Tuesday. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
It just doesn’t happen very often to us, Johnson said. We don’t score many goals, and we really don’t give up too many goals.
That was not the case in the third. The two teams combined four goals early on within a 1 minute 32 second period, turning the situation into a 4-1 deficit for Bemidji. St. Clouds Katherine Bell scored two goals in 20 seconds for a 3-0 lead, then the Lumberjacks got on the scoreboard 1:01 later through Kristen McClellans’ goal. Tori Anderson took just 11 seconds to answer for the Icebreakers to recover the three-goal difference.
Defender Lexi Leitner, however, made it interesting by scoring for Bemidji on power play at 5:15 and 10:32, making for a 4-3 game.
We put Lexi up front and put Madyson Nistler back on D, which is her normal position from last year, Johnson said. We thought, Hey, let’s get it mixed up, see if we can’t achieve goals. It was really a mess because we had maybe some kids out of position. But let me tell you something: I loved how the kids just dug deep. We got back into this thing.
Lexi took the lead. She had an extra jump in her stride and threw the team onto her back. It was fun to watch.
However, the comeback was not intended. Just 19 seconds after Leitners’ second goal, Bell completed her hat-trick with the decisive strike. St. Cloud added an empty net in the closing moments for the 6-3 final.
It was frustrating, that fifth goal was really difficult, Johnson said. It was a very nice goal on their part, but it was hard to swallow after we had that momentum.
Kimble finished with 40 saves on 45 shots for the Lumberjacks, while Abby Stevens made 14 saves for the Icebreakers in the opposite fold.
Both teams went 50% on the power play, as Bemidji closed 2-for-4 and St. Cloud 1-for-2.
We really tried to get the small wins this year, Johnson said. We’ve done some pretty special things in terms of competitiveness in each of these games. It’s still early in the year and we were a very young team. Not much varsity experience combined, but it’s starting to come together.
Bemidji returns to the ice in Brainerd on Thursday, January 28 at 7:15 PM.
Cloud 6, Bemidji 3
SC 0 1 5-6
BHS 0 0 3 – 3
First Period – No Score.
Second Period – 1, SC, Breidenbach (Davidson), 11:09, PP.
Third Period – 2, SC, Bell (unaided), 2:01; 3, SC, Bell (Ritter), 2:21; 4, BHS, McClellan (Oster, Nelson), 3:22; 5, SC, Anderson (Bell, Schmidt), 3:33; 6, BHS, Leitner (unassisted), 5:15, PP; 7, Leitner (Webb, Hasbargen), 10:32, PP; 8, SC, Bell (Anderson, Schmidt), 10:51; 9, SC, Burkstrand (unassisted), 3:42 PM, EN.
Goals (saves shots) – BHS, Kimble (40-45); SC, Stevens (14-17).
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]