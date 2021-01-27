GIRLS HOCKEY: Wild 3rd period drums up drama despite 6-3 BHS loss

The girls’ hockey team at Bemidji High School and St. Cloud combined for eight goals in the final frame on Tuesday, turning a slow-moving start into a wild sprint to the finish. In the end, the Icebreakers had the final say with a 6-3 win over BHS over the First National Rink, dropping the Lumberjacks to 0-4 in the season.

It happened so quickly, Bemidji head coach Mike Johnson said of the third period fireworks. It’s just that wave of emotions. I really felt on the couch that the kids thought they could come back and actually win this game. That was just good to see. Early in the year, young team, will certainly grow from here.

A slow opening period ended winless, and the second period ended just 1-0 St. Cloud despite the Icebreakers (1-3) outpacing the Jacks 23-1 in the frame.

With one second to go in a power play, Ally Breidenbach buried a rebound that seeped through the legs of BHS goalkeeper Nettie Kimbles. Cailey Davidson earned the assist during the game to make it a 1-0 game at 11:09.





The fury of the third period came in a flash, however, as goals piled up left and right – and left and right again.

Bemidji sophomore Bella Webb (10) will compete for the puck in the first period against St. Cloud on the First National Rink on Tuesday. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)

It just doesn’t happen very often to us, Johnson said. We don’t score many goals, and we really don’t give up too many goals.

That was not the case in the third. The two teams combined four goals early on within a 1 minute 32 second period, turning the situation into a 4-1 deficit for Bemidji. St. Clouds Katherine Bell scored two goals in 20 seconds for a 3-0 lead, then the Lumberjacks got on the scoreboard 1:01 later through Kristen McClellans’ goal. Tori Anderson took just 11 seconds to answer for the Icebreakers to recover the three-goal difference.

Defender Lexi Leitner, however, made it interesting by scoring for Bemidji on power play at 5:15 and 10:32, making for a 4-3 game.

We put Lexi up front and put Madyson Nistler back on D, which is her normal position from last year, Johnson said. We thought, Hey, let’s get it mixed up, see if we can’t achieve goals. It was really a mess because we had maybe some kids out of position. But let me tell you something: I loved how the kids just dug deep. We got back into this thing.

Lexi took the lead. She had an extra jump in her stride and threw the team onto her back. It was fun to watch.

However, the comeback was not intended. Just 19 seconds after Leitners’ second goal, Bell completed her hat-trick with the decisive strike. St. Cloud added an empty net in the closing moments for the 6-3 final.

It was frustrating, that fifth goal was really difficult, Johnson said. It was a very nice goal on their part, but it was hard to swallow after we had that momentum.

Kimble finished with 40 saves on 45 shots for the Lumberjacks, while Abby Stevens made 14 saves for the Icebreakers in the opposite fold.

Both teams went 50% on the power play, as Bemidji closed 2-for-4 and St. Cloud 1-for-2.

We really tried to get the small wins this year, Johnson said. We’ve done some pretty special things in terms of competitiveness in each of these games. It’s still early in the year and we were a very young team. Not much varsity experience combined, but it’s starting to come together.

Bemidji returns to the ice in Brainerd on Thursday, January 28 at 7:15 PM.

Cloud 6, Bemidji 3

SC 0 1 5-6

BHS 0 0 3 – 3

First Period – No Score.

Second Period – 1, SC, Breidenbach (Davidson), 11:09, PP.

Third Period – 2, SC, Bell (unaided), 2:01; 3, SC, Bell (Ritter), 2:21; 4, BHS, McClellan (Oster, Nelson), 3:22; 5, SC, Anderson (Bell, Schmidt), 3:33; 6, BHS, Leitner (unassisted), 5:15, PP; 7, Leitner (Webb, Hasbargen), 10:32, PP; 8, SC, Bell (Anderson, Schmidt), 10:51; 9, SC, Burkstrand (unassisted), 3:42 PM, EN.

Goals (saves shots) – BHS, Kimble (40-45); SC, Stevens (14-17).