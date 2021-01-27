San Jose Sharks and Erik Karlsson want to stimulate the power game

Minutes after they were handed their worst loss of the season to the Colorado Avalanche, the San Jose Sharks immediately began to turn their attention to Thursday’s rematch.

“All the guys on our team are competitive and when you get hit like that you want to get right back on top,” Sharks captain Logan Couture said after losing his team 7-3 to the Avalanche on Tuesday. “Everyone probably wishes we played tomorrow.”

“Next time will be completely different,” said Sharks defender Erik Karlsson. “It’s an opportunity for us to show that we are better than this.”

The Sharks have done an admirable job so far this season, returning after losing the first game of a two-game series. They did it with the St. Louis Blues last week and the Minnesota Wild at the weekend.

Thursday’s game, and likely their next two-game series with the Vegas Golden Knights, will likely give a pretty good indication of where the Sharks are at this stage of the season right now. Are they a team that can be competitive against the division’s elite on any given night, or is there still a big gap between themselves and the top of the table?

Either way, the Sharks have to find a way to shave a few points off Colorado and Vegas this season if they want to make it to the playoffs. They will play seven more times against the Avalanche and still have eight games with the Golden Knights in first place, starting with games on February 1 and 3, which would still be played from Tuesday in Glendale, Arizona.

“If you play the same teams on our side, you have to win some of these games against the big teams. That’s how you’re going to separate yourself from the rest of the group, ”said Sharks coach Bob Boughner.

“We’ve done a good job so far, whether we’ve won the first in Arizona or the second in St. Louis, the same. We did a good job of splitting and making adjustments and coming back. Regardless of the score tonight, we are going back to work tomorrow and it is important that we give ourselves a chance to win. We didn’t give ourselves (Tuesday) a chance to win because of the way we played that second period. ”

Takeaways from the loss of Tuesday.

WALKS AND AWARDS DO NOT WORK: The Sharks are a faster team than last season, but they still can’t afford to run and shoot with a team like the Avalanche. Or another team, for that matter.

When they lagged three times at the beginning of the second period, they had to try to open it up. They were punished. Samuel Girard scored at 5:48 of the second period on a Timo Meier neutral zone turnover, as the Sharks were caught flat-footed in their own end. Boughner made a goalkeeping change by eliminating Martin Jones and replacing him with Devan Dubnyk. Boughner in no way blamed Jones for Tuesday’s debacle, so it will be interesting to see who he goes with on Thursday.

Brandon Saad and Devon Toews also scored in the second half as the Avs had a 7-2 lead after 35 minutes. Saad had two goals, as the second and third lines of the Avalanche came through.

POWER PLAY FIZZLES: The Sharks had 10 shots on target with the men’s advantage on Tuesday, but still went 0-for-5, and now have only one goal in their last 19 power play attempts. One of those power plays came with 15 seconds to go in the third period.

Three other power plays also came in the third period when the game got out of hand. Still, it is a disturbing trend.

“It took the wind out of our sails,” said Boughner. “We start the (second) period with the power play at 3-1. You get one, it’s a 3-2 game. Instead, it went the other way for us.

‘I think it’s just a lack of execution. We entered the zone just fine, we went out fine and it just blew from our sticks. It’s blown up twice. … They have to make a difference in important parts of the game and for me it’s a lack of execution right now. We’ll have to look into that and possibly make some changes because it’s just not good enough. ”

As much as the Sharks love to make it work, maybe it’s time to split up Brent Burns and Karlsson from the top unit. Give each man the chance to play his own power play. Maybe it’s time to give it a try.

SECOND LINE BATTLES: It’s also hard to imagine Boughner holding Tomas Hertl, Evander Kane, and John Leonard’s second line together for another game. Their possession of the ball was gruesome on Tuesday, as they did not have a single shot on target and could not generate scoring opportunities.

The line had two 2-on-1s in the first period and didn’t get a shot on target.

“I was not at all happy with my line, because I like to spend more time and it is difficult when you play all the games in the (defensive) zone,” said Hertl. “Fight, block shots and then you have no strength to get into the (attack) zone.”

A shake-up can do anyone good. Both Hertl and Kane have only one point in their last four games. After a strong start, Leonard has stepped down and now has no point in six games. If it’s not a relegation to the third or fourth line, Leonard might be able to take advantage of a night off.