Cricket Australia applauds AO and OAM receivers





Cricket Australia congratulates those in the cricket community who recently received the Medal of the Order of Australia in the General Division (OAM). Cricket Australia’s scorers Janet Howard, Kevin O’Neill, Craig Reece and Michael Walsh all received an OAM for “service to cricket”. All four perform for their club in Victoria’s Premier Cricket competition. Howard has been the club scorer for the Ringwood Cricket Club since the 1970s. Ringwood was admitted to the Victorian Premier Cricket competition in 1974/75 and Howard made her First Grade debut within two seasons. In the years since, Howard has been named scorer in 43 One Day Internationals, 70 First-Class and another 48 List-A games. Howard recently passed the 650 First Grade milestone for the Ringwood Cricket Club. Carlton Cricket Club’s top scorer, Kevin O’Neill, has held the ringside scorer seat since 1971. O’Neill is the designated scorer in 33 Test matches, 63 one-day internationals, 186 First Division and 39 List A matches. Since his first game, O’Neill has been Carlton’s ringside scorer in 596 games. Kingston-Hawthorn Cricket Club scorer Craig Reece has scored for his club since 1973, when the club was known as Hawthorn-East Melbourne. Since then, Reece has been in the scorer’s seat in 25 Test Matches, 22 One Day Internationals, 69 First-Class and 46 List-A matches. This was in addition to his 600 First Grade appearances for his club. Finally, Mike Walsh, Essendon Cricket Club’s top scorer, has been scoring cricket matches since the 1960s. Walsh scored in his debut First Grade match in 1963. This season’s Boxing Day Test Match was Walsh’s 96th Test Match after completing his duties at home and abroad. Walsh has also written in 228 One Day Internationals, 164 First-Class and 77 List-A matches. Walsh will also start his 700th First Grade match for the Essendon Cricket Club and his senior cricket count is nearing the 1,300 game mark. Nick Hockley, Interim CEO of Cricket Australia, thanked and congratulated everyone in the cricket community who have been recognized for their outstanding service and contribution to Australian society. “It is so inspiring to see the positive impact these recipients have made on the community through cricket,” said Hockley. Whether at an international level… or through local clubs and associations, these women and men have contributed so much to cricket and their community and it is great to see their respective contributions recognized in this way. On behalf of the Australian Cricket family, we thank them for everything they have given to cricket and to Australian society in general. Their dedication and selflessness is a lesson to all of us and we are both proud of your accomplishments and genuinely grateful for everything you have put into the game. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos