Washington Football Team Free Agent Targets: Free safety

The Washington football team will likely look at every position in detail during this off-season and decide how free agency can fill in some gaps or add quality depth. Today’s focus is free security.

NFL-free agency arrives promptly on March 17th at 4 p.m. ET, don’t forget to set your clock an hour ahead a few days earlier! You don’t want to miss the outrageous opening hours of free agency! Deals are announced in minutes and the Washington Football Team could be an active participant this time.

Free agency arrives in about seven weeks and it will be here before anyone can say please Dak, Shaq, Godwin, Robinson and Thuney!

Will Washington be active in free agency or will they take a low-key journey through all the insane madness in March? With the favorable salary cap Burgundy and Gold have in this off season, it’s probably a safe bet to see an active approach.

The front office could also free up a lot of cap space with the release of Alex Smith and a player or two with an inflated contract. So let’s assume Washington will be active and these articles lead in that direction.

Today we’re kicking off a winter streak that will put every team position under the Riggos Rag microscope and explore which athletes could be gracing the Washington Football Team roster this fall.

Our first position to consider is the free protections that could be available in March. It’s definitely a team need and Washington could be looking at a top level defender and some quality depth too. Divide each set of players in these articles well between the top level, the middle level and the bottom level.

One point to note: strong security is not necessary out of season. The position is well staffed with breakthrough rookie, solid veteran, and high-quality draft. There probably won’t be any changes or additions from Free Agency.