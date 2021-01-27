Bernice Beckham turns 95 | Stone County Leader





By Lori Freeze Bernice Beckham of Mountain View has been through a lot in her 95 years. Born in 1926, she attended a one-room school in Happy Hollow before moving to Mountain View, where she graduated in 1944 after seeing her brother and many classmates go to war. She attended business school in Missouri and later was recruited to the Bank of Mountain View, where she worked for 35 years and witnessed one of the major fires in the downtown area. She married and raised five children, became an acclaimed cook and sewed countless outfits for her daughters, and sewed hundreds of baby blankets for friends and family. The daughter of Alonzo Johnson and Tabitha Shannon Johnson, attended school in Happy Hollow until she moved to Mountain View for the fifth grade. Her father was a carpenter and didn’t own a car, and he decided it would be easier to work if the family moved to the city. Her favorite subjects were English and spelling. In high school, she remembers the school had basketball and a band, but she liked to play table tennis for fun. “When I got to the point where I could beat John Alfred Webb, I got tickled,” she said. Her eleventh grade had 41 students, but only 26 had graduated as the 18-year-old boys entered the service. Her brother, Merl, was among those who left, as was her future husband, but she didn’t know him at the time. – Full story in the January 27, 2021 issue.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos