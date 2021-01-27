List of NASCAR Paint Schemes for 2021 Season Opener

The start of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season is just weeks away, and that means teams are starting to release some of their paint schemes for the year.
But for now, we’re only interested in the schedules for the seasonally opening Daytona 500 at the iconic 2.5-mile Daytona International Speedway track. It’s the biggest race of the year and is currently scheduled for Sunday February 14th.
However, between new sponsors and schedules and drivers with new rides, it’s all a lot to keep up with. So we’re here to help with an ongoing list of announced (and teased) paint schemes for the 2021 Daytona 500, and we’ll continue to update it as more designs are released.
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet
Here’s the look the NASCAR defending champion will drive for the Daytona 500 opening the season:
A look suitable for the champion. See you at Daytona. pic.twitter.com/Ix7hevUwhH
– NAPA KNOWS HOW (@NAPAKnowHow) January 19, 2021
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota
Next stop: @DaYTONA!
View the color scheme @BubbaWallace will ride in the # DAYTONA500 in front of @ 23XIRacing. pic.twitter.com/oaZzfCK5eJ
– NASCAR (@NASCAR) January 14, 2021
William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet
For AxaltaByron will perform several times this season, including at the Daytona 500:
Light it up, @WilliamByron!
Check out the new 24 car hitting the track during the 2021 season! pic.twitter.com/AhV5QZyI2u
– NASCAR (@NASCAR) January 14, 2021
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet
Taking over for now-retired (at least from the full-time NASCAR) Jimmie Johnson, here’s Bowman’s new plan for the iconic car:
The No. 48 has a new driver and a fresh look.
Checking out @Alex_Bowman‘s 2021 scheme! pic.twitter.com/b4TLIupXRO
– NASCAR (@NASCAR) January 15, 2021
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Toyota
Almost time! Were ready to go in @DaYTONA! @BuienRadarNL #TeamToyota pic.twitter.com/kcuwJtfim9
– Martin Truex Jr. (@MartinTruex_Jr) January 25, 2021
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota
We are 20 days away from the # DAYTONA500! Are you ready? @CBellRacing @DEWALTtough #TeamDEWALT pic.twitter.com/dsCVzsqL8X
– Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) January 25, 2021
Ryan Newman, No. 6 Ford
Look at it again @KOHLERPower Mustang that @RTLnews will pilots on the Daytona 500! pic.twitter.com/lPeAAfddiF
– Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) January 14, 2021
Kurt Busch, number 1 Chevrolet
# KB1 in 21
Let’s go!!!! pic.twitter.com/MqhzbZFvGg
– Kurt Busch (@KurtBusch) January 15, 2021
Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Chevrolet
.@youtheory took me out of the pit box and put me back behind the wheel in 2016. It is a real privilege to announce that they are returning for the best cup chance I’ve ever had. We were going to give the youtheory ashwagandha hot rod a big run in the Daytona 500!# s7ackingpennies https://t.co/ZwAmi9fTZw
– Corey LaJoie (@CoreyLaJoie) January 26, 2021
Quin Houff, No. 00 Chevrolet
.@ManenTail and SCR have been saddled as a multi-race partner for the 2021 season. MnT will start this year’s racing season on the # Daytona500, true @ P1_Houff will hit the # 00 around the track.
Who’s ready #RealHorsePower in these years # Daytona500? pic.twitter.com/GttuYw92aG
– StarCom Racing (@StarcomRacing) January 19, 2021
Anthony Alfredo, No. 38 Ford
Alfredo, a newcomer to the Cup Series, makes his debut on this stage for the Daytona 500:
It is very special to have @pvpd and Revolve Finance are supporting me for the first time # Daytona500 and during my rookie season in the @NASCAR Cup series! I am excited to represent them on and off the track. pic.twitter.com/cPHaIjm7IJ
– Anthony Alfredo (@anthonyalfredo) January 14, 2021
Austin Cindric, No. 33 Ford
Austin Cindric is the reigning Xfinity Series champion and he will continue to compete in the second tier NASCAR series this season. However, he will also try to qualify for the Daytona 500 for Team Penske on this stage:
Really excited to share that @Verizon will be on both of my Ford Mustangs @DaYTONA!!
To have such a recognizable brand as Verizon on my car is really cool for me. I grew up cheering for the Verizon Team Penske race cars, and now I get to drive one. pic.twitter.com/BisAGMM0u9
– Austin Cindric (@AustinCindric) January 26, 2021