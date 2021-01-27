Senior Bowl Practice 2021: Live Stream, TV Schedule, How to Watch NFL Draft Prospects on the Field

When it comes to scouting 2021 NFL Draft prospects, the Senior bowl is more important than ever this year (with the Scouting Combine having no player training). Fortunately, there is full coverage of many of the top prospects practicing all week in Mobile, Alabama, for the Senior Bowl. The annual NFL Draft showcase features some of the best seniors (and graduate juniors) from across college football congregating on the field. It’s not just the game. The courses are an excellent opportunity to see the top talents of the design class compete. This week, teams from across the NFL will have the chance to see players like Mac Jones, Najee Harris and DeVonta Smith from Alabama. So keep an eye out for notable NFL coaches like Bill Belichick reviewing this year’s talents to see who stands out.

This week’s Senior Bowl coverage is broadcast live on ESPNU and repeated daily on NFL Network. You can watch the live ESPNU broadcast of the training sessions and the recaps via fuboTV and Sling. You can also check out NFL Network coverage for free by signing up for a free trial of fuboTV or Sling.

Senior Bowl Practices 2021

TV channel: ESPNU (live), NFL Network (summary) | (Channel finder: Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum / Charter, Optimum / Altice, DIRECTV, Dish, Hulu, fuboTV, Sling.)

Live stream: WatchESPN | NFL Network | fuboTV | Sling – A live stream is available via WatchESPN and NFL Network if you have a cable subscription. If you don’t have cable, you can follow the match via fuboTV and Sling. Both services have free trials. However, ESPNU is only available in the fubo Extra and Sports Plus packages, which are not included in the free trial. Likewise, subscribers must get the Sling Blue Sports Extra package to get ESPN U. However, you can catch the NFL network coverage with a free trial of fuboTV and Sling.

Start times, exercise schedule

Wednesday, January 27

12:30 pm EST: National Team Practice | TV: ESPNU | Live stream:

3:00 p.m. EST: US Team Training | TV: ESPNU | Live stream:

8:00 PM ET: Day 2 Practice Recap | TV: NFL Network | Live stream:

Thursday, January 28

12:30 pm EST: National Team Practice | TV: ESPNU | Live stream:

3:00 p.m. EST: US Team Training | TV: ESPNU | Live stream:

8:00 PM EST: Day 3 Practice Summary | TV: NFL Network | Live stream:

Saturday January 30

2:30 PM EST: Reeses Senior Bowl Game | TV: NFL Network | Live stream: fuboTV, Sling

More coverage through Associated Press

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) With whistles and players moving from station to station, everything seemed business as usual on Tuesday in the Senior Bowl, even when things are anything but normal.

NFL coaches, scouts, and executives looked at potential clients such as Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, Texas-based Sam Ehlinger, and others trying to improve their draft stock on the field.

The football aspect hasn’t changed, but the importance of this week-long audition for higher NFL prospects is magnified by the COVID-19 no NFL draft cog pandemic this year.

This is a great opportunity for us to see the players up close, meet them, talk to them, said Brian Flores, the Miami Dolphins, who coaches the national team. Get some time with them. Not on the iPhone, but real face-time, literal face-time, and getting to know them as people, as players, things that turn them on. And we can also coach. That is always nice.

We were excited about this week and I think I can get a lot out of it.

Among those going through training are Heisman finalist Jones, who competed for first-round status, along with players like Crimson Tide file Najee Harris, North Carolina linebacker Chazz Surratt and Wake Forest defender Carlos Basham Jr. Florida quarterback Kyle Trask, another Heisman finalist, withdrew from the game due to an ankle injury.

There is a dose of normality, at least on the field, in an abnormal preparation process.

The combination training will be held on school pro days, scouting trips were more limited during the fall, and it remains to be seen how much time teams will spend in person with prospects leading up to the draft.

So this is a critical journey for some potential clients and teams.

This will be the first eyeball test for them, and it will be the first time anyone at the league level has actually been facing one of these players, said Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy, a former NFL scout. Now that the combines have been canceled, the pro days are kind of in the air what that will look like. The rest of spring could be strictly Zooms again.

For our 130 players, this is an opportunity to sit safely in front of these NFL decision makers with a beautiful eight-foot piece of Plexiglas between them and share their stories. Children let the teams get a sense of who they are as humans.

And they will have the opportunity to meet many of the top buyers on hand, although handshakes and hugs from brothers are prohibited under the new rules of social detachment.

Statewide recipient Frank Darby considered it the greatest opportunity of his life, especially as the pandemic was limiting showcase opportunities for some others.

I feel sorry for the people who are not here today, Darby said. Since the combine is going down, pro day for certain people, they don’t get this chance to be watched and seen by all 32 teams.

Each NFL team may only bring 10 officials into the bubble. So Nagy thought the vast majority of general managers would be in attendance, with some head coaches.

The Senior Bowl has always had tremendous value in the scouting process and probably even more this year, Nagy said.

Carolina Panthers’ coach, Matt Rhule, who heads the US team, certainly agrees.

I think this is invaluable this year for getting this opportunity, Rhule said. Nobody knows what will happen next. I think it’s really smart for these guys to play in this game.

I think I should leave with a really good feeling for these guys.

There are plenty of differences behind the scenes and behind the scenes. Players, coaches and support staff within the Senior Bowl bubble are tested daily for the coronavirus.

In the Senior Bowl, a handful of injured players, including Alabamas Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver DeVonta Smith and the Ohio State traffic jam Trey Sermon, can attend practice sessions and meetings and visit the officials of each NFL team.

Nagy makes it clear that a one-time COVID-19 waiver is no precedent. Players also don’t have roommates for a change and eat meals in their hotel room instead of mingling with other players and coaches in the dining room.

Underclassmen like Clemson strategist Trevor Lawrence, the likely No. 1 pick, and Ohio’s States Justin Fields will not be allowed to adopt practices and stand shoulder to shoulder with NFL brass as some have chosen to do in the past. They’re not in the bubble, so NFL teams aren’t allowed to meet them in the run-up to Saturday’s game.

The pandemic has already affected preparations.

The Carolina Panthers staff, who coach the US team, couldn’t make it all. Offensive coordinator Joe Brady, linebackers coach Mike Siravo and cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper will not be attending the Senior Bowl due to COVID-19 related reasons.