Auburn football is hiring staff for strength and conditioning

AUBURN, Ala. The Auburn Football Program has added strength and conditioning coaches Brandon Pringle, Anthony Lazard, Dennis Love, and Akeem Robinson to the strength and conditioning coach Jeff Pitman ‘s staff, head coach Bryan Harsin announced on Tuesday.

“One of the foundations of our program is the weight room and how we develop and build the players who will be on the field,” said Harsin. “Coach Pitman has assembled a staff that allows us to excel in the superior field of development, with each coach adding different expertise and tools to the mix to improve our overall performance.”

As an Associate Football Strength and Conditioning Coach, Pringle will oversee multi-directional and speed training and programming for Auburn football. In addition, he will also work specifically with the quarterbacks, wide receivers and defensive backs. Love will handle the training of the linebackers, running backs, and tight ends. Robinson will work specifically with the line of defense during lifting and training sessions, while Lazard will handle the specialists and assist with both the attack and defense lines and multi-directional and speed training.

“The group of coaches we have in the weight room is some of the best in the country and will bring a diverse skill set as we push the players to be their best physically,” added Head Football Strength and Conditioning Coach. Jeff Pitman . “The end product or output when we come onto the field is a direct result of the input, or what we get done in the weight room process. Coach Pringle, Love, Lazard and Robinson understand that and will be ready to take on the challenge every day young men in our program to get better. “

Brandon Pringle, Associate Strength & Conditioning Coach

Pringle comes from Auburn from Boise State, where he has held a similar role since 2014. He was a member of Coach Bryan Harsin and Pitman’s staff in the state of Arkansas in 2013 as a graduate assistant.

Pringle, a former baseball player at Lindenwood University, was an assistant strength trainer at his alma mater from 2010-12, where he worked with a handful of other sports in addition to baseball. He also trained 16 different teams as a conditioning intern at Saint Louis University.

Before joining the state of Arkansas, Pringle spent a year in the Missouri track and field as a volunteer strength and conditioning coach, where he was involved in baseball, soccer, softball, track and field, women’s soccer, and women’s tennis.

Dennis Love, Assistant Strength and Conditioning Trainer

Dennis Love comes to Auburn after four years as Associate Director of Football Strength & Conditioning at Purdue. Love spent the 2015 and 2016 seasons as an assistant strength and conditioning coach with the Denver Broncos and won Super Bowl 50 in 2016. He was responsible for all aspects of the Broncos’ annual quarterback training and worked with Peyton Manning in his last season.

Prior to Denver, Love spent 11 years with Clemson (2004-14), including the last four as director of Olympic Sports Strength & Conditioning. During his time as director, he oversaw the strength and fitness of all 14 Olympic sports and was the strength trainer for the baseball, men’s soccer and women’s volleyball teams.

Love got his start in collegiate athletics in 2002 from his alma mater, Catawba College, in Salisbury, North Carolina. He worked as a strength and conditioning coach with the Indians for two years before moving to Clemson. Prior to joining Catawba, Love spent a year at the Athletes Performance Institute in Tempe, Arizona, as an intern performance specialist.

Love, a two-sport athlete in football and baseball at Catawba, earned a bachelor’s degree in recreation in 2000 and a master’s degree in counselor training from Clemson in 2008.

Anthony Lazard, assistant strength and conditioning coach

Anthony Lazard is coming to Auburn after spending the 2020 season as assistant director of football performance at Boise State.

He comes to Boise State from Appalachian State, where he spent the 2019 season as an assistant athletic performance coach. While with the Mountaineers, Lazard assisted in all aspects of the football team’s strength and conditioning program.

Before joining App State, Lazard spent time at Upper Iowa University, Central Methodist University, Houston, and Colorado State.

Lazard played collegially for Iowa State, where he was a second-team Academic All-Big 12 roster, in addition to earning the scout team player of the year award in both special teams (2016) and defense (2015). He obtained a bachelor’s degree in human movement sciences from ISU in 2016.

Akeem Robinson, assistant strength and conditioning trainer

Akeem Robinson joins the Auburn football program after serving as a head strength trainer at Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida for the past year and a half.

Born in Miami, Florida, Robinson previously spent six years in the state of New Mexico as an assistant strength trainer and then as director of Olympic sports. Since 2016 he has also been director of sports psychology at the Aggies.

Robinson received his master’s degree from the University of Missouri, where he worked as an assistant assistant working with football, cross country and track and field training. In addition, he helped with the social responsibility initiative, “Men for Men,” and was the Fellowship of Christian Athletes liaison for the powerhouses.

During his undergrad, Robinson was a four-year letter winner for Tommy Bowden at Clemson University and played in four bowl games.