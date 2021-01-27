No. 10 women’s tennis beats Tennessee, drops to No. 13 Ohio State on ITA Kickoff Weekend – The Cavalier Daily





Virginia’s women’s tennis began on Saturday with doubles at the ITA Kickoff Weekend in Columbus, Ohio, splitting the two games against Tennessee and No. 13 Ohio State. The Cavaliers (1-1, 0-0 ACC) beat the Lady Volunteers (4-1, 0-0 SEC) 4-1 before falling to the Buckeyes (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) with a score of 4 -2 in the final. In the 12 previous confrontations between Virginia and Tennessee, the Lady Volunteers led the series 7-5 and this story seemed to continue as the Cavaliers went down prematurely. Virginia lost the doubles point after the duo of senior Rosie Johanson and freshman Emma Navarro failed to make a comeback against freshman Esther Adeshina and junior Daria Kuczer in a tense match to be decided by a tiebreaker. However, in singles matches, the Cavaliers dominated to turn things around. No. 11 sophomores Natasha Subhash and senior Vivian Glozman each decisively defeated their opponents in direct wins, giving Virginia a 2-1 lead in the league. In her first collegiate singles competition, No. 80 Navarro won in three sets, 6-4, 5-7, 6-0, with the third set lasting just 20 minutes. After falling early behind No. 52 junior Rebeka Mertena, No. 47 Johanson climbed back into the third set to win 4-6, 6-0, 7-5 and seal the victory for the Cavaliers. The 4-1 win over the Lady Volunteers secured a rendezvous between Virginia and Ohio State in the weekend championship game with a spot in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships at stake. Again, Virginia trailed early, with the lone win in the doubles round coming from a 6-2 win of Johanson and Navarro. Unfortunately, the Cavaliers were unable to close the early deficit and fell short in singles, losing the game 4-2 to the Buckeyes. Notable wins in the single driving round came from Navarro over junior Kolie Allen and Glozman over freshman Tanisha Kashyap, both in straight set victories. On the other hand, Subhash, Johanson and Shaikh struggled in the singles matches with all three arguing but falling into three sets. The ongoing doubles battle for the Cavaliers as they are overcome in the match against the Lady Volunteers will certainly need to be addressed if they hope to compete for an ACC or even a national championship. Seek Virginia to rotate its dual lineups as a tough February ACC slate approaches. The following for the Cavaliers is a date with Virginia Commonwealth’s in-state enemy Thursday in Charlottesville. The games at Boars Head Resort start at 3 p.m. and will be streamed live on VirginiaSports.com







