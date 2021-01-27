Isaiah Thomas and Joe Johnson commit to play for Team USA in the FIBA ​​AmeriCup qualifying tournament, according to report

Isaiah Thomas will soon be back on a basketball court. The veteran guard, who has not played in an NBA game since February 2020, has committed to play for Team USA in the FIBA ​​AmeriCup tournament next month. per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The tournament will take place on February 19-20 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and will serve as the qualifying tournament for this summer’s Olympics and the 2023 FIBA ​​World Cup. Thomas took to Twitter on Wednesday to confirm the news. .

Thomas finished fifth in MVP voting for the 2016-17 season, but he’s struggling to find a consistent role in the NBA since a hip injury during the 2017 playoffs robbed him of much of his explosiveness. He split the 2017-18 season between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers after a few trades. He then signed with the Denver Nuggets for the 2018/19 campaign, but only played in 12 games with the Nuggets. He saw more stable playing time in 40 games with the Washington Wizards last season – averaging 12.2 points and 23.1 minutes per game with the Wizards – but so far hasn’t been able to convert that to another NBA job.

Thomas recently revealed that he is discussing a return to the multi-team league and that he has hired Bernie Lee of Quartexx Basketball to represent him in those discussions. Thomas clearly hopes that positive play in the FIBA ​​AmeriCup tournament will help him get another job in the NBA. Thomas had a hip resurfacing procedure last year and it makes him feel much better physically.

“It’s like night and day for me,” Thomas said via October ESPN. “There is no pain anymore. I have my full range of motion. For three years I tried to play the best players in the world on one leg. I needed help from my kids to put on my socks in the morning. Now I can lift weights. I can squat low I can exercise twice a day I can cut and move and stop, can cut and go I feel like I’m 31 years old again And now I have scientific evidence to support that show. “

In addition to Thomas, former NBA All-Star Joe Johnson also plans to play in the FIBA ​​AmeriCup tournament, per Wojnarowski. Johnson last played in the NBA in 2018 as a member of the Houston Rockets. The rest of the selection will take shape in the coming days.