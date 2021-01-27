Isaiah Thomas and Joe Johnson commit to play for Team USA in the FIBA ​​AmeriCup qualifying tournament, according to report

Isaiah Thomas will soon be back on a basketball court. The veteran guard, who has not played in an NBA game since February 2020, has committed to play for Team USA in the FIBA AmeriCup tournament next month. per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The tournament will take place on February 19-20 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and will serve as the qualifying tournament for this summer’s Olympics and the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Thomas took to Twitter on Wednesday to confirm the news. .
Thomas finished fifth in MVP voting for the 2016-17 season, but he’s struggling to find a consistent role in the NBA since a hip injury during the 2017 playoffs robbed him of much of his explosiveness. He split the 2017-18 season between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers after a few trades. He then signed with the Denver Nuggets for the 2018/19 campaign, but only played in 12 games with the Nuggets. He saw more stable playing time in 40 games with the Washington Wizards last season – averaging 12.2 points and 23.1 minutes per game with the Wizards – but so far hasn’t been able to convert that to another NBA job.
Thomas recently revealed that he is discussing a return to the multi-team league and that he has hired Bernie Lee of Quartexx Basketball to represent him in those discussions. Thomas clearly hopes that positive play in the FIBA AmeriCup tournament will help him get another job in the NBA. Thomas had a hip resurfacing procedure last year and it makes him feel much better physically.
“It’s like night and day for me,” Thomas said via October ESPN. “There is no pain anymore. I have my full range of motion. For three years I tried to play the best players in the world on one leg. I needed help from my kids to put on my socks in the morning. Now I can lift weights. I can squat low I can exercise twice a day I can cut and move and stop, can cut and go I feel like I’m 31 years old again And now I have scientific evidence to support that show. “
In addition to Thomas, former NBA All-Star Joe Johnson also plans to play in the FIBA AmeriCup tournament, per Wojnarowski. Johnson last played in the NBA in 2018 as a member of the Houston Rockets. The rest of the selection will take shape in the coming days.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos