Explained: why Pakistani cricket desperately needs a Dravid in their line-up

India’s 2-1 Test series win in Australia having an exhausted squad has earned unabashed praise from the entire cricket world. However, Pakistan has stood up for the loud applause of the Indian team and the cricket system. From across the border, former Pakistani players have also singled out Rahul Dravid for the team’s success. While they say Pakistan needs a Dravid-type dedicated mentor to map the country’s roadmap and nurture young talent, have appreciated the former Indian captain for working quietly in the background as head coach of the National Cricket Academy.

How has Pakistan responded to India’s triumph?

Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar praised India’s cricket system. Commenting on his YouTube channel, he said, “India’s banking strength with these youngsters has won this test. A system that India invested twenty years ago. They brought in solid, honest hard workers and people who were not in the business of making money. They were people who cared about cricket. Rahul Dravid came first, followed by Sourav Ganguly, Ravi Shastri. “

Former Pakistani captain Inzamam-ul-Haq, who also served as the country’s chief selector, praised the Indian team and the feeder system that puts the likes of Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar and other youths ready for battle.

“Incredible test and run wins for India have not seen a daring, brave and boisterous Asian team take on a tougher tour of Australia. No setback could stop them, frontline players were injured and won after a remarkable turnaround from the depths of 36, inspiring others. kudos India, ”tweeted the legendary Wasim Akram.

Why is Pakistan falling short?

Recently, senior batsman and former Pakistani T20I captain Mohammad Hafeez held a press conference and told reporters that in India, “finished products” were playing international cricket, while in Pakistan there was an over-reliance on talent.

“Hamara jo talent hai woh product making process se guzra nahi hota (our talent does not go through the product making process). The way India played in Australia, the morale they showed, as a fan of cricket we are all happy. Their (finished) products play at an international level, while our talents emerge, ”said Hafeez.

Is it true that Pakistani cricket does not cherish their talent?

Pakistan’s National Cricket Academy, which is now a High Performance Center, at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, has all the modern facilities. It was established to act as a finishing school for young talents, preparing them for international cricket. Over the years, however, Pakistani cricket has suffered from a lack of continuity. To begin with, political influence has been a factor. The Prime Minister of Pakistan is the patron of their cricket board. After Imran Khan became the country’s prime minister, Najam Sethi resigned as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), and Khan tweeted minutes later that he had nominated Ehsan Mani as Sethi’s successor. Different groups of people, ostensibly with different political alienation, have drawn up different roadmaps. Continuity suffers.

Is money a factor?

It is certain. After the 2020 IPL, BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal revealed that the Indian Board earned Rs 4,000 crore as revenue for hosting the tournament. The BCCI also has a broadcasting rights agreement of Rs 6,138 crore with Star India for international and national home matches, valid until 2023. The Indian board is well placed to spend a large part of the money on infrastructure building and development of young people. Three years ago, the Pakistan Super League saw a 358 percent increase in their new broadcast deal for the tournament for the 2019-2022 period. The deal is said to be worth $ 36 million (approximately Rs 262 crore) even after such a significant increase.

International cricket left Pakistan following the 2009 Lahore terror attack and although Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are touring the country for test series in 2019 and 2020 respectively, the ongoing test series against South Africa that began on Tuesday marked the return of a high profile party. after a gap of 11 years. For nearly a decade, Pakistan played their home games in the UAE, negatively impacting the PCB revenue stream and hindering development programs.

Pakistan cricket team players attend a team meeting ahead of a practice session for the upcoming test match against South Africa, at the national stadium in Karachi, Pakistan, Thursday, January 21, 2021. (AP photo: Fareed Khan)

Do they have the right people in the right place?

Pakistan has lost three of their last five tests, and on swept clean in New Zealand, former Pakistani pacemaker Aaqib Javed lashed out at national coach Misbah-ul-Haq. “Looking at Misbah’s coaching, I don’t think even a school will give him this job,” Javed, who served as Pakistani bowling coach, told Cricket Pakistan. He insisted that professional coaches be appointed top-down.

Meanwhile, for the development of the youth, Akhtar has demanded the appointment of someone of Dravid’s status and ability.

Is Pakistani cricket benefiting from domestic cricket restructuring?

The restructuring, with only six regional teams in top-notch cricket, seems to have cut very little ice in many people. Last year, a delegation including Misbah, Hafeez and Azhar Ali met Imran Khan in his hometown, asking the Prime Minister to reconsider the new structure.

According to a report from ESPNcricinfo, avoiding cricket and rendering teams such as Habib Bank Limited etc. that do not qualify has cost more than 400 cricketers their jobs. Some former Pakistani players believe that the changed structure has narrowed the talent pool. Khan refused to give in, however. The printed circuit board also wants to stick to the new structure in the interest of quality at the expense of quantity.

What is the way out of Pakistani cricket?

Former Pakistani captain Javed Miandad suggests the PCB look back to move forward. “First of all, I don’t agree that Pakistani cricket is doing so badly. It is going through a reconstruction phase. Some players have retired. A lot of new faces have arrived and the team has a new captain. So it’s important to support the process, ”said Miandad The Indian Express.

He added, “Cricket during Covid is not easy. Players cannot be in top form mentally. What has happened around them; that affects their mind. Not long ago, Pakistan became the number 1 testing team in the world. They won the Champions Trophy. Before, when we played, Pakistan dominated. So (the PCB) has to look at the aspects that ticked those sides, which we did right. We have to look back to move forward. “