South Carolina football adds quarterback and wide receiver transfer





South Carolina helped fill two massive areas of need on Tuesday with the additions of quarterback Jason Brown and wide receiver EJ Jenkins of Saint Francis University, an FCS program just outside Pittsburgh. Both players were notified by the USC that they had been admitted to university and both have officially committed themselves. They are expected to arrive on campus on March 1. Saint Francis had initially joined other Northeast Conference schools to postpone the fall 2020 football schedule until this spring, before deciding this month that the college would no longer participate in sports for the remainder of this season. Both played at Chancellor High School in Fredericksburg, Virginia, and each has three years left to qualify. It’s a blessing, Brown told SportsTalk Media Network’s Phil Kornblut. I’ve been playing with (Jenkins) since seventh grade. We were absolutely ready to get to work and show Columbia what we can do. I know there is a lot of doubt coming from the FCS level, but I know we can show that we can play with the ability we have on the field. Absolutely thrilled. Brown, a 1.8-foot-4, 230-pound primarily pocket past the conference during the 2019 season with a school record of 3,084 yards as he completed 251 of 403 passes for a school-record 28 touchdowns with six interceptions for the Red Flashes, who 6 -6. Lake:New South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield reveals philosophy and influences He set a school record with five touchdown passes against the state of Delaware, recording the fourth and fifth highest passing distance games in school history with 383 and 355 yards. His efficiency rating of 145.2 was a school record, and his completions and attempts were both in second place in one season at the school. Brown will join up-and-coming sophomore Luke Doty, who started the final two games last season, and up-and-coming freshman Colten Gauthier in the league to start. Ryan Hilinski, who started all but one freshman in 2019, recently transferred to Northwestern. Jenkins, 6-8 and 230 pounds, caught 39 passes for 779 yards and a school record 13 touchdowns in 2019 and was selected as the All-NEC second team. He tied a school record with three touchdown receptions against Wagner. Lake:Exact terms revealed a massive buyout from former South Carolina soccer coach Will Muschamp New USC coach Shane Beamer recently hired former Carolina Panthers assistant coach Marcus Satterfield as the team’s offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach and Furman alum and former Arkansas and SMU assistant Justin Stepp as wide receivers coach . The kind of offense that South Carolina is doing is perfect, Brown said. I think we can really fly there. I’m in the bag, but I can extend play. And when I extend the game, I always look down to throw the ball. I don’t intend to run, but I can certainly run if I need to (although it’s) not my first priority. It doesn’t matter if I’m in the pocket, standing still or if I have to escape the pocket, I still look to throw the ball no matter what. If Brown and Jenkins count towards the team’s 2021 class, it would leave the Gamecocks with three openings in a class of 25. National Signing Day is February 3rd.

