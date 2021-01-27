Tennis court, pool for an active lifestyle at $ 2 million Ellicott City Home





ELLICOTT CITY, MD This incredible property, priced at $ 2.2 million, features an in-ground pool, backyard patio and outdoor tennis courts with a two-story library and spiral staircase, two fireplaces and custom mahogany made bookcases, ceilings and upholstery throughout the interior. At over 11,000 square feet, there is plenty of room to wander around this bespoke French estate. There are six bedrooms, six bathrooms and a full bath.

The gourmet kitchen features exotic granite, custom cabinets, a kitchen island, gas cooking on the Wolf range, a Sub Zero commercial refrigerator, breakfast area and walk-in closet. A staircase at the rear leads to the upper level where beautiful bedrooms and impressive bathrooms can be found. The spacious lower level is made for entertainment and features a family room with a fireplace and wet bar, a home theater room, a full bath and a soundproof music room, in addition to tons of storage space. Address: 3112 Old Oak Dr, Ellicott City, Maryland

Price: $ 2,275,000

Square foot: 11291

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 6 full and 1 half baths

Built: 2004

Features: Custom French estate built by Greenfield Homes at Hawksfield Estates that is beautifully situated on over 3 acres and features 11,000 square feet in the main residence! Octagonal foyer! 2-story library with a spiral staircase, gas fireplace and rich mahogany custom bookcases, ceilings and trim! Beautifully decorated dining room with a sunken gold leaf ceiling! Tailor-made everywhere! Gourmet kitchen with exotic granite, custom cabinets, cooking island, gas cooking on the Wolf range, Sub Zero commercial refrigerator, breakfast area and a walk-in closet! Spacious butler’s pantry which is perfectly located for a party! Back stairs to the top floor! An award-winning family room designed by Jay Dillinger with recessed ceilings and a gas fireplace! Custom motorized blinds and plantation shutters! Open and bright conservatory! Full bath from the mudroom on the first floor! On the top floor is the owner’s suite, complete with a tray ceiling, two walk-in closets, a sitting area, a private rest room or fitness room and the owner’s luxurious bath! Four additional bedrooms, two beautiful full baths, a top floor family room with custom built-in appliances and a balcony with a custom awning overlooking the expansive grounds! The top level of the spectacular library completes this floor of the home! The spacious lower level is made for entertainment and features a family room with a fireplace and wet bar, a home theater room, a full bath and a soundproof music room, in addition to tons of storage! Shiny Brazilian Cherry Floors! Adapted sound and security system! Heated in-ground pool! Separate pool house with fireplace, bar, bath and lower storage! Tennis court! Expansive custom designed Pennsylvania bluestone patios and walkways throughout the property! Whoe home surge protector! Generator brings! Garage for 3 cars on the side! Wet paint! Circular driveway! HVACs in zones ’17! Roof ’19! HWH ’12! Swimming pool heater ’19! This listing originally appeared on broker.com. For more information and photos, click on here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos